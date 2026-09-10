Henry Winkler Opens Up About Decades-Long Feud With Tom Hanks — 'I Am Still Working on My Perspective'

During an appearance on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Winkler spoke about being dismissed from the 1989 flick after only 13 days of filming. He acknowledged he was not "suited" to direct the movie but had accepted the job after Disney executive Jeffrey Katzenberg personally selected him.

He said: "It went completely against my tummy, and it hit me in the face with a 2x4."

Winkler claims his insecurities at the time caused him to over-direct and talk excessively on set, adding: "I did what I thought was my job, and I wanted to do it over again and apparently that ticked them off."