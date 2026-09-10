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Home > News > Donald Trump

Joy Behar Calls Donald Trump a 'Liar' as 'The View' Co-hosts Slam the Prez's $5K 'Dividend' Checks Promise

Joy Behar called Donald Trump a 'liar' on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar called Donald Trump a 'liar' on 'The View.'

Sept. 10 2026, Updated 5:00 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar didn't hesitate to share her opinion on President Donald Trump after he declared he would give $5,000 to every American adult if the Republicans win the upcoming election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The POTUS, 80, made the controversial remarks while attending the GOP's midterm convention in Dallas, Texas.

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Joy Behar Dubs Trump a 'Liar'

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Donald Trump announced potential 'Trump dividend' payments at the GOP midterm convention.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump announced potential 'Trump dividend' payments at the GOP midterm convention.

"I can make this promise to you, and here is my promise," he said at the time. "If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them ... I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000. Very much like a successful company will do a cash distribution to its shareholders."

The Prez declared it would be called the "Trump dividend."

But the co-hosts from The View were left less than enthusiastic by his offer of cash on the Thursday, September 10, episode of the show.

After watching the clip of Trump's speech, Joy Behar replied, "He’s a liar."

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'He Did Already Promise Checks'

Donald Trump claimed he would give adult American citizens $5,000 if Republicans win the midterms.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he would give adult American citizens $5,000 if Republicans win the midterms.

Whoopi Goldberg also pointed out that Trump has made similar comments in the past, but Americans have yet to see payouts.

"I mean, he did already promise checks before for the tariffs and the DOGE dividends. Remember, we were all going to get those as well. I don’t recall getting a check. So I’m a little annoyed about that," she said. "Why play this particular card when you know you ain’t giving anybody anything?"

Behar suggested that Republicans in office are "desperate not to lose" the midterms for fear of legal repercussions from Democrats.

"Even Mike Johnson said that they are going to go after them if the Democrats are in power about the $2billion that (Trump) and his family made while he was president, about the Epstein files that keep blocking the exposure of those," Behar continued. "About the abuses of ICE, about what they’re doing to immigrants and the way they’re behaving towards these people about the Iran war and, the fact that (Pete) Hegseth purged top military officers and how they’re putting this country and the world at risk. That is what’s going to happen."

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'If You Can't Win, You Try to Cheat'

'The View' co-hosts weighed in on 'Trump dividend' payments.
Source: THE VIEW / YOUTUBE

'The View' co-hosts weighed in on 'Trump dividend' payments.

Sara Haines chimed in that Trump "got elected on the economy" but claimed he hasn't "been able to do anything to help people" over the past year.

"In fact, people are worse off right now. So, I think right now they’re trying to dangle this money, which whether it’s even legal or they can pull it off, it’s $1.2 trillion," she explained. "It’s a band-aid for something that has deeper problems."

Sunny Hostin also suggested that the Trump administration is attempting to skirt the rules with the offer.

"If you can’t win, you try to cheat, and that’s what they’re doing. They’re just trying to cheat," she declared. "They’ve redrawn maps. They’re gerrymandering. They’re attacking mail-in ballots. This is the first president in history that’s tried to overturn an election. That’s what’s happening."

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'That's Never Going to Happen'

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Alyssa Farah Griffin said she believed the checks would 'never' pass through Congress.
Source: THE VIEW / YOUTUBE

Alyssa Farah Griffin said she believed the checks would 'never' pass through Congress.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked in the White during Trump's first administration, said that conservatives used to call "government just giving handouts to people" a form of "socialism."

"It also can’t happen. It would have to be passed through Congress. That’s never going to happen," she claimed. "But come on, just run on something you’re going to actually deliver for the public, not cheap hand tricks."

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