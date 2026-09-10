Joy Behar Calls Donald Trump a 'Liar' as 'The View' Co-hosts Slam the Prez's $5K 'Dividend' Checks Promise

Whoopi Goldberg also pointed out that Trump has made similar comments in the past, but Americans have yet to see payouts.

"I mean, he did already promise checks before for the tariffs and the DOGE dividends. Remember, we were all going to get those as well. I don’t recall getting a check. So I’m a little annoyed about that," she said. "Why play this particular card when you know you ain’t giving anybody anything?"

Behar suggested that Republicans in office are "desperate not to lose" the midterms for fear of legal repercussions from Democrats.

"Even Mike Johnson said that they are going to go after them if the Democrats are in power about the $2billion that (Trump) and his family made while he was president, about the Epstein files that keep blocking the exposure of those," Behar continued. "About the abuses of ICE, about what they’re doing to immigrants and the way they’re behaving towards these people about the Iran war and, the fact that (Pete) Hegseth purged top military officers and how they’re putting this country and the world at risk. That is what’s going to happen."