Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocks Trump and Compares RNC Midterm Convention Speech to 'Idiocracy' — After Prez Promises $5,000 if Americans Vote for Republicans

"Because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," the 80-year-old claimed to an audience of his supporters and notable Republicans.

The checks, which he branded "Trump dividend," received harsh pushback, including from the former MAGA queen, MTG. The 52-year-old responded to a clip of actor Terry Crews playing President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho in the film Idiocracy, who gives a campaign speech promising to give everyone in the country $1million.

Crew's character proclaims: "I don’t give a d--- about no jobs. People don't need no jobs. I tell you what people need. People need money. Lots and lots of money... That's right, we're going to print so much d--- money I'm going to give every single American $1million."

MTG quipped on X, "Our President’s speech at the RNC midterm convention."