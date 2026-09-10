Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocks Trump and Compares RNC Midterm Convention Speech to 'Idiocracy' — After Prez Promises $5,000 if Americans Vote for Republicans
Sept. 10 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined the onslaught of critics who have called out Donald Trump for promising thousands of dollars if Americans vote red this November, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, September 9, during his speech at the Republican National Committee's midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, the president claimed U.S. adults will receive $5,000 dividend checks only if Republicans keep their control of Congress following the midterms.
Trump's $5K Promise
"Because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," the 80-year-old claimed to an audience of his supporters and notable Republicans.
The checks, which he branded "Trump dividend," received harsh pushback, including from the former MAGA queen, MTG. The 52-year-old responded to a clip of actor Terry Crews playing President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho in the film Idiocracy, who gives a campaign speech promising to give everyone in the country $1million.
Crew's character proclaims: "I don’t give a d--- about no jobs. People don't need no jobs. I tell you what people need. People need money. Lots and lots of money... That's right, we're going to print so much d--- money I'm going to give every single American $1million."
MTG quipped on X, "Our President’s speech at the RNC midterm convention."
MTG Goes Off on 'Trump Dividend'
She added, "$5,000 for the peasants will be in the mail after the election only if you vote Republican, along with those DOGE and tariff money checks."
Trump previously proposed checks of up to $2,000 from revenue generated by his administration's tariffs; however, that has yet to come to fruition after the Supreme Court rejected his tariffs earlier this year. The politician, along with the world's richest man, Elon Musk, also offered up $5,000 dividend checks while the Tesla CEO operated the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
While Trump backed Musk’s idea, that idea fell apart as well, with Americans not receiving any checks.
Trump's latest promise would cost $1.2trillion in total, and he has yet to reveal how it would be funded. Meanwhile, many have accused the president of attempting to bribe Americans for their vote.
A Bribe in the Making?
"Trump's presidency is so failed and broken, he is resorting to trying to bribe the American people for their votes," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said. "An insult to Americans, to democracy, and an admission of how absolutely screwed he is."
Another noted, "It’s a ridiculous, likely illegal 'plan' to bribe voters that will drive inflation even higher and give more than $1.2trillion to plenty of people who don’t need it."
"This $5k bribe to vote Republican is incredibly dumb," a commentator pointed out. Despite the backlash, Trump's own Vice President, JD Vance, attempted to defend the proposal.
JD Vance Backs Boss
"We're taking in an extraordinary amount of revenue because the president of the United States is actually standing up to both foreign companies but also foreign countries who've been taking advantage of America's workers for pretty much my entire life," Vance said on Fox News.
He added, "What the president is just saying is, 'If you keep it going to the American people, if you keep us in power and allow us to continue to do these things, then you're going to share in some of the benefit of this incredible wealth that we're creating in the United States.'"
"I don't think it's a controversial idea," the 42-year-old noted.