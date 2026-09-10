Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Over Explosive New Documentary as Lawyer Claims Alex Gibney's Film Is Biased
Sept. 10 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Elon Musk has responded to the implication that he influenced the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The world's richest man hit documentarian Alex Gibney with a cease-and-desist after the film Musk debuted at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on Tuesday, September 8.
Elon Musk Threatens Lawsuit
Musk's high-profile attorney, Alex Spiro, put Gibney and his team "on notice" before the film's full theatrical release on October 16, claiming "the insinuation is false."
Spiro zeroed in on a claim made by Musk's ex, Ashley St. Clair, who claimed, "He had told me (before the election) he was going to unleash the 'anomaly in the matrix.'"
The film thus suggested Musk was planning to alter the vote counts during the 2024 election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris in favor of the Republican candidate. St. Clair claimed Musk told her, "I have ten thousand lasers in space."
She implied those lasers might be linked to Musk's telecommunications company Starlink. "I mean, I don't know where else he has space lasers," she says in the documentary.
However, according to Spiro, the insinuation is false, telling the producers that the contrary information "is public." Spiro claimed the creators of the film "chose not to be told the rest."
Documentarian Allegedly 'Declined to Hear' Other Side
In the letter, obtained by The New York Post, he added, "Starlink was not connected to vote tabulation. Election officials in multiple states, independent cybersecurity researchers, and fact-checkers publicly refuted the Starlink vote-rigging claim in November 2024, and nothing since has revived it."
According to the attorney, Musk's team previously offered additional information to the production team, but they allegedly "declined to hear." Spiro claimed the satellites in space "communicate by laser inter-satellite link."
Spiro directly called out the filmmaker, saying, "Mr. Gibney’s method is avowedly not neutral. Accepting a career achievement award in 2013, he described objectivity as a ‘folly,’ urged that every filmmaker should hold a point of view, and explained that he gravitates toward abuses of power precisely because of his own belief that powerful people lie more readily than anyone else."
Alex Gibney Hits Back
Gibney reacted to the lawsuit threat and said, "Musk claims to be a 'free speech absolutist.' It appears that he is more interested in FEE speech."
Musk previously took a personal bite at Gibney after calling the film a "hit piece" in 2023, just as the film's production was beginning. With the movie not yet fully fleshed out, Gibney replied on X, "How would you know?"
However, Musk doubled down on his hit piece claim, alleging the filmmaker has "zero integrity" and creates "boring" movies. He added on September 10, "Gibney deliberately set out to make a hit piece and lacks any integrity whatsoever."
Elon Musk Denies Ashley St. Clair NDA Claim
The latest legal battle comes after Musk publicly disputed a different claim from his ex. St. Clair claimed she rejected a $40million non-disclosure agreement from Musk. He hasn't yet indicated if he plans to challenge St. Clair in court over the claim.
Explaining why she allegedly opted to avoid taking the money, she said at the Venice event, "I want to set the example for my kids that you should never take being materially comfortable over speaking the truth."
Musk denied the claim, writing, "She was never offered that and has a history of making false claims."