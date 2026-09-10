Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Elon Musk

Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Over Explosive New Documentary as Lawyer Claims Alex Gibney's Film Is Biased

Photo of Elon Musk, Alex Gibney
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk responded to a wild new documentary about the Tesla CEO.

Profile Image

Sept. 10 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Elon Musk has responded to the implication that he influenced the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The world's richest man hit documentarian Alex Gibney with a cease-and-desist after the film Musk debuted at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on Tuesday, September 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk Threatens Lawsuit

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk's lawyer sent Gibney a cease-and-desist.

Article continues below advertisement

Musk's high-profile attorney, Alex Spiro, put Gibney and his team "on notice" before the film's full theatrical release on October 16, claiming "the insinuation is false."

Spiro zeroed in on a claim made by Musk's ex, Ashley St. Clair, who claimed, "He had told me (before the election) he was going to unleash the 'anomaly in the matrix.'"

The film thus suggested Musk was planning to alter the vote counts during the 2024 election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris in favor of the Republican candidate. St. Clair claimed Musk told her, "I have ten thousand lasers in space."

She implied those lasers might be linked to Musk's telecommunications company Starlink. "I mean, I don't know where else he has space lasers," she says in the documentary.

However, according to Spiro, the insinuation is false, telling the producers that the contrary information "is public." Spiro claimed the creators of the film "chose not to be told the rest."

Article continues below advertisement

Documentarian Allegedly 'Declined to Hear' Other Side

A photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk claimed the producer did not thoroughly fact check the claims.

Article continues below advertisement

In the letter, obtained by The New York Post, he added, "Starlink was not connected to vote tabulation. Election officials in multiple states, independent cybersecurity researchers, and fact-checkers publicly refuted the Starlink vote-rigging claim in November 2024, and nothing since has revived it."

According to the attorney, Musk's team previously offered additional information to the production team, but they allegedly "declined to hear." Spiro claimed the satellites in space "communicate by laser inter-satellite link."

Spiro directly called out the filmmaker, saying, "Mr. Gibney’s method is avowedly not neutral. Accepting a career achievement award in 2013, he described objectivity as a ‘folly,’ urged that every filmmaker should hold a point of view, and explained that he gravitates toward abuses of power precisely because of his own belief that powerful people lie more readily than anyone else."

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Gibney Hits Back

A photo of Alex Gibney
Source: MEGA

The filmmaker stood his ground and questioned Musk's commitment to free speech.

Article continues below advertisement

Gibney reacted to the lawsuit threat and said, "Musk claims to be a 'free speech absolutist.' It appears that he is more interested in FEE speech."

Musk previously took a personal bite at Gibney after calling the film a "hit piece" in 2023, just as the film's production was beginning. With the movie not yet fully fleshed out, Gibney replied on X, "How would you know?"

However, Musk doubled down on his hit piece claim, alleging the filmmaker has "zero integrity" and creates "boring" movies. He added on September 10, "Gibney deliberately set out to make a hit piece and lacks any integrity whatsoever."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Kai Trump

Kai Trump Admits Her Doctor Was 'Shocked' by Health Issues After Prez's Granddaughter 'Hadn't Eaten in Days'

Photo of Corie Walsh and Lindsay Clancy

Accused Lindsay Clancy 'Copycat' Corie Walsh's Ex-Pal 'Shocked' by Alleged Brutal Killing of Her 2-Year-Old Son

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk Denies Ashley St. Clair NDA Claim

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Ashley St. Clair
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair explained her reasoning for allegedly rejecting an NDA offer.

The latest legal battle comes after Musk publicly disputed a different claim from his ex. St. Clair claimed she rejected a $40million non-disclosure agreement from Musk. He hasn't yet indicated if he plans to challenge St. Clair in court over the claim.

Explaining why she allegedly opted to avoid taking the money, she said at the Venice event, "I want to set the example for my kids that you should never take being materially comfortable over speaking the truth."

Musk denied the claim, writing, "She was never offered that and has a history of making false claims."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.