Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Over Explosive New Documentary as Lawyer Claims Alex Gibney's Film Is Biased

Musk's high-profile attorney, Alex Spiro, put Gibney and his team "on notice" before the film's full theatrical release on October 16, claiming "the insinuation is false."

Spiro zeroed in on a claim made by Musk's ex, Ashley St. Clair, who claimed, "He had told me (before the election) he was going to unleash the 'anomaly in the matrix.'"

The film thus suggested Musk was planning to alter the vote counts during the 2024 election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris in favor of the Republican candidate. St. Clair claimed Musk told her, "I have ten thousand lasers in space."

She implied those lasers might be linked to Musk's telecommunications company Starlink. "I mean, I don't know where else he has space lasers," she says in the documentary.

However, according to Spiro, the insinuation is false, telling the producers that the contrary information "is public." Spiro claimed the creators of the film "chose not to be told the rest."