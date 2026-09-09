Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Admits She 'Learned the Term Gaslighting' During Their Marriage in New Documentary: 'He Made Me Feel Insignificant'

Elon is the subject of a new documentary simply titled Musk, which premiered Tuesday, September 8, at the Venice Film Festival.

Among those sitting down to reflect on the billionaire was Justine, Elon's first wife. The two married in 2000 and had six children before a divorce in 2008.

Looking back on their union, Justine claims Elon always wanted to be the one in control, telling her during their first dance at their wedding that he was the "alpha in this relationship."

"I learned the term 'gaslighting' through my relationship with Elon," Justine, 54, said in the documentary, claiming that the 55-year-old would often make her feel "insignificant" in their marriage and would talk down to her like she was one of his employees.

"He was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking," she said.