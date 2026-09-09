Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Admits She 'Learned the Term Gaslighting' During Their Marriage in New Documentary: 'He Made Me Feel Insignificant'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Another former lover of Elon Musk has broken her silence about her relationship with the eccentric billionaire, RadarOnline.com can report.
Justine Musk is featured in a new biography of the Tesla founder and reveals that she learned the term "gaslighting" during their failed relationship.
Elon Musk Needed to Be the 'Alpha' in Their Marriage
Elon is the subject of a new documentary simply titled Musk, which premiered Tuesday, September 8, at the Venice Film Festival.
Among those sitting down to reflect on the billionaire was Justine, Elon's first wife. The two married in 2000 and had six children before a divorce in 2008.
Looking back on their union, Justine claims Elon always wanted to be the one in control, telling her during their first dance at their wedding that he was the "alpha in this relationship."
"I learned the term 'gaslighting' through my relationship with Elon," Justine, 54, said in the documentary, claiming that the 55-year-old would often make her feel "insignificant" in their marriage and would talk down to her like she was one of his employees.
"He was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking," she said.
Justine Musk Felt Like a 'Trophy Wife'
Justine has not spoken about her marriage to Elon often, but did pen a revealing essay in 2010 for Marie Claire, referring to herself as his "starter wife."
Over time, Justine said she no longer recognized herself. "I had turned into a trophy wife – and I sucked at it," she confessed.
Elon and Justine ultimately split in 2008 after eight years of marriage. After their divorce, Justine said she needed time to work through her anger, "both at Elon for rendering me so disposable, and at myself for buying into a fairy tale when I should have known better."
Ashley St. Clair Had Elon Musk's Secret Love Child
But Justine wasn't the only one of Elon's exes to sit down for the documentary – despite his reported attempts to buy off their silence with wads of cash.
Ashley St. Clair, who gave birth to Elon's 13th child, Romulus, in September 2024, claimed she turned down the SpaceX leader's offer of $40million to not speak out against him.
Speaking at a press conference before the screening, St. Clair, 28, said she refused to sell her silence to "set the example for my kids" that she shouldn't trade "being materially comfortable" for "speaking the truth."
St. Clair first gained prominence as an outspoken conservative influencer who pushed her anti-transgender opinions until 2026, when she denounced her previous activism. That sudden shift in her personal ideology gave her the confidence to speak out in the documentary.
"I got involved with Republican politics when I was 18 after I met Charlie Kirk, and there was an air of ignorance," she said. "But that ignorance does not excuse any role in that. I hope the risk that I'm taking now in speaking out and trying to fight back at least helps a little bit."
Ashley St. Clair Turned Down Elon Musk's Money
St. Clair has allegedly turned down Elon's money-for-secrecy offers before. After first meeting on what was then Twitter in 2023, the two began a relationship that led to the birth of Elon's son a year later.
But shortly after revealing their love child, she claims Elon offered her a one-time $15million payment, as well as $100,000 a month until the child turned 21, in exchange for keeping quiet about their son together.
However, St. Clair told the Wall Street Journal last year she was not interested in the deal, revealing she didn't want the baby "to feel like he's a secret."