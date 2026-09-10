Kai Trump Admits Her Doctor Was 'Shocked' by Health Issues After Prez's Granddaughter 'Hadn't Eaten in Days'
Sept. 10 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Kai Trump has admitted her doctor was left "shocked" by her health issues after the college student "hadn't eaten in days," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a new update, the 19-year-old pulled back the veil on her health, revealing she was hit with two different illnesses.
'The Doctor Was Even Shocked'
"I've been living alone, kind of crazy," Kai noted on her YouTube vlog. "I've had six qualifiers. I ended up getting strep throat last week. On top of strep, I had a sinus infection, so I got two at once, never had happened to me before."
Kai, who is currently attending the University of Miami, continued, "The doctor was even shocked that that happened. So I've been going through it. Last night I think I had food poisoning because I ate sushi and I threw up, so I don't know. Not fun."
"But it's been nice. Love University of Miami," President Trump's granddaughter declared in the video. "It's a great college; I like that it's close to home. I've been home a few times already because I have all my golf stuff, like trainers, coaches, and stuff like that, all in Jupiter, but if I have an off day, I try and go home."
Earlier this month, Kai confessed she went three days without eating after she seemingly ran out of food.
Kai Trump Didn't Eat in 'Three Days'
In one part of another vlog, Kai showed off a nearly empty fridge, revealing only diet root beer, a jar of pickles, and several condiment containers. The student-athlete's pal, Emma, later brought over bags of food to stock up her refrigerator and freezer.
"Emma got me some frozen foods because I haven't eaten in like three days. So, Emma got me food," she explained. Emma then chimed in, noting, "I could only bring as much as I could carry. I mean, she's living off of diet sodas."
She added, "So, I got her fruit and prosciutto. And then we got her some, like, pasta and bread and stuff that's just, like, basic foods, but she's basically living off of diet soda."
Kai is living on her own for the first time after moving an hour and a half away from her mom, Vanessa Trump, and her home in Jupiter, Florida.
Kai Trump's College Life Revealed
However, despite being alone and making her own decisions, Kai noted that she isn't exactly partying these days, preferring to stay home and focus on her schoolwork.
"I wake up every day at like 5:00 a.m., and then I don't go to sleep until like 9:00, or I try to go to sleep at 9:00," she explained. "... I feel like I haven't really explored Miami yet because I'm so busy with the golf and stuff like that ... But I'm here for golf. I'm not here to party in Miami, so I guess it's okay."
While Kai has tried her best to come across as a regular college student, many critics haven't been swayed, previously branding the golfer "out of touch" for showing off her apparent luxurious apartment.
Inside Kai Trump's Apartment
Kai gave a tour of her 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Miami residence in a separate video, including her sleek kitchen. Kai called the kitchen her "favorite part" of her new place because she likes to "eat a lot," despite her lack of eating while in college.
The apartment also has a faux fireplace. "Kai Trump reveals her luxury college apartment that she stays in when attending the University of Miami rather than living in standard dorm housing," one critic fumed on X in response.
Another noted, "I understand she comes from money, but it doesn't help when you constantly post about how rich you are..."