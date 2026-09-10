Kai Trump Admits Her Doctor Was 'Shocked' by Health Issues After Prez's Granddaughter 'Hadn't Eaten in Days'

"I've been living alone, kind of crazy," Kai noted on her YouTube vlog. "I've had six qualifiers. I ended up getting strep throat last week. On top of strep, I had a sinus infection, so I got two at once, never had happened to me before."

Kai, who is currently attending the University of Miami, continued, "The doctor was even shocked that that happened. So I've been going through it. Last night I think I had food poisoning because I ate sushi and I threw up, so I don't know. Not fun."

"But it's been nice. Love University of Miami," President Trump's granddaughter declared in the video. "It's a great college; I like that it's close to home. I've been home a few times already because I have all my golf stuff, like trainers, coaches, and stuff like that, all in Jupiter, but if I have an off day, I try and go home."

Earlier this month, Kai confessed she went three days without eating after she seemingly ran out of food.