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Home > News > Kai Trump

Kai Trump Swears Off Miami College Party Scene as Prez's Granddaughter Prioritizes Golf and Schoolwork

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Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump explained how she has little time for anything outside of classes and golf while at the University of Miami.

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Sept. 9 2026, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump admitted that her busy schedule as a student-athlete leaves little time for the typical college party scene, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 19-year-old University of Miami golf recruit said college life has been “great” so far, but jam-packed early-morning team meetings, followed by classes and practice, have left Trump with barely enough time to explore her new Miami surroundings.

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'I'm Not Here to Party in Miami'

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump said she's at the University of Miami to play golf, not party.

"It's been great. College life is fun. When you're a student-athlete, that makes it hard to be honest with you," Donald Trump's granddaughter confessed in her latest YouTube vlog.

"I wake up every day at like 5:00 a.m., and then I don't go to sleep until like 9:00, or I try to go to sleep at 9:00," she revealed, although Kai said realistically she doesn't fall asleep until around 10:30 p.m.

Kai told her 1.52 million YouTube subscribers, "I feel like I haven't really explored Miami yet because I'm so busy with the golf and stuff like that ... But I'm here for golf. I'm not here to party in Miami, so I guess it's okay."

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Kai Trump Only Had Diet Drinks in Her Fridge

Photo of Kai Trump's fridge
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump only had diet sodas and zero-sugar beverages on hand before a friend brought her food.

Kai has already hinted that the responsibilities of college life have taken up a significant amount of her time and energy, leaving little time for other activities, even grocery shopping.

In a previous vlog, her close friend Emma Markin visited Kai at her place, only to find her refrigerator filled with little more than diet sodas.

"Emma got me some frozen foods because I haven't eaten in like three days," Kai confessed as she flung open her freezer, revealing her pal had come to the rescue with grilled chicken strips, several varieties of pre-cooked rice, and frozen vegetables.

"Yeah, it's all pre-cooked, so she doesn't have to do anything crazy," Emma noted while showing off the items. "And there wasn't much I could do. I could only bring as much as I could carry. I mean, she's living off of diet sodas."

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Kai Trump's Secret Service Detail

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: IMPAULSIVE/YouTube

Kai Trump shared how her Secret Service detail is with her 'everywhere.'

When she was still in her senior year of high school, Kai revealed that her Secret Service detail, which is always nearby, would put a damper on any partying plans.

"They'll be there, like, right behind me," she told Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast in January when he asked what would happen if she went on dates or to parties at the University of Miami, adding that the protection unit is with her "everywhere" she goes.

Shocked co-host Mike Majlak wanted to know if they saw a fellow student "doing, like, a whip-it at the party, would they stop him?"

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Kai Trump Reveals the Duties of Her Secret Service Detail

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Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump got her Secret Service detail back when her grandfather was elected to a second term.

"So they actually can't stop anything. Their sole purpose is to protect you," Kai confessed about her Secret Service detail. "So, let's say if other people are drinking around me and they're, like, underage, whatever it is, they can't stop that person."

Kai added, "If there's a threat to me, they'll take me out of, like, the threat. Like, they'll protect me. That's the only thing they can do."

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