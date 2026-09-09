Kai Trump Swears Off Miami College Party Scene as Prez's Granddaughter Prioritizes Golf and Schoolwork

Kai has already hinted that the responsibilities of college life have taken up a significant amount of her time and energy, leaving little time for other activities, even grocery shopping.

In a previous vlog, her close friend Emma Markin visited Kai at her place, only to find her refrigerator filled with little more than diet sodas.

"Emma got me some frozen foods because I haven't eaten in like three days," Kai confessed as she flung open her freezer, revealing her pal had come to the rescue with grilled chicken strips, several varieties of pre-cooked rice, and frozen vegetables.

"Yeah, it's all pre-cooked, so she doesn't have to do anything crazy," Emma noted while showing off the items. "And there wasn't much I could do. I could only bring as much as I could carry. I mean, she's living off of diet sodas."