'Spoiled' Kai Trump Faces Backlash After Showing Off 'Luxury College Apartment' in Miami: 'So Out of Touch With Reality'
Sept. 8 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Kai Trump has been called out on social media by critics after the college freshman showed off her first apartment since leaving home for university life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
President Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter gave a tour of her 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Miami digs where she lives alone without a roommate, as some claimed she was living in "luxury" while others defended the teen's abode as fairly "basic," especially considering her family's enormous wealth.
Kai Trump Shows Off Spacious Kitchen
In a September 5 YouTube vlog, Kai kicked off the tour in her sleek kitchen, which featured a refrigerator, stovetop, ovens, and wall-to-wall storage on one side, with a sink and additional drawers across from a long counter lined with chairs.
The University of Miami golf recruit called it her "favorite part" of her new place because she likes to "eat a lot."
The only decor on the wall was a black-and-white poster of ski gondolas from one of Kai's favorite places.
"We got Aspen gondolas cause I love skiing. I love Aspen. I actually hung that up myself," she noted.
Kai Trump Converted Her Apartment's Second Bedroom Into an 'Office'
Kai turned her camera to the living room with a faux fireplace, then moved to a second bedroom she converted into an "office" for "homework," complete with a desk, ergonomic chair, and a comfy sofa.
The room also included a "photo of grandpa and me," showing Kai in a framed, poster-sized shot teeing off on a golf course while the prez watched from a nearby cart.
The first granddaughter's bedroom was sparsely decorated with a white bed featuring a simple comforter and headboard, matching bedside tables, and a white dresser.
Just one piece of art painted by a high school pal hung on the wall, while Kai's walk-in closet was overstuffed with clothes for the school year.
'She Earned None of This'
A critic shared the clip from the vlog on X, sneering in the caption, "Kai Trump reveals her luxury college apartment that she stays in when attending the University of Miami rather than living in standard dorm housing."
However, the comments seemed divided over whether she was living in "luxury."
"Honestly, it doesn’t seem that over the top compared to some of these dorm rooms parents are spending thousands to decorate," one user pointed out, though a second countered that Kai was "so out of touch with reality."
"I understand she comes from money, but it doesn't help when you constantly post about how rich you are," a third person said.
"Normal apartment in Miami. It’s nothing crazy for the granddaughter of a president. I assume they won't let her stay in dorms because of security," a fourth person observed, as Kai has Secret Service protection.
"For as wealthy as she and her family are… this is pretty basic. Nothing over the top or 'luxury' about this apartment," a fifth user noted about the student-athlete, but a sixth fumed, "Spoiled rotten, stupid, mediocre t---. She earned none of this."
Kai Trump 'Very Lucky' to Have The Apartment She Does as a Freshman
Kai noted in her video how much she enjoyed living alone without a roommate, but felt very "lucky" to have the place she was living in.
"This is pretty much it. It's pretty cool. I'm very, very lucky to have this, obviously, as a freshman, but I'm very lucky I have this apartment. It's amazing. I love it," the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump shared.
She then revealed, "It's really nice coming home to no one. And after a long day on the golf course, it's always nice to just chill here and do nothing."