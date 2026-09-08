'Spoiled' Kai Trump Faces Backlash After Showing Off 'Luxury College Apartment' in Miami: 'So Out of Touch With Reality'

A critic shared the clip from the vlog on X, sneering in the caption, "Kai Trump reveals her luxury college apartment that she stays in when attending the University of Miami rather than living in standard dorm housing."

However, the comments seemed divided over whether she was living in "luxury."

"Honestly, it doesn’t seem that over the top compared to some of these dorm rooms parents are spending thousands to decorate," one user pointed out, though a second countered that Kai was "so out of touch with reality."

"I understand she comes from money, but it doesn't help when you constantly post about how rich you are," a third person said.

"Normal apartment in Miami. It’s nothing crazy for the granddaughter of a president. I assume they won't let her stay in dorms because of security," a fourth person observed, as Kai has Secret Service protection.

"For as wealthy as she and her family are… this is pretty basic. Nothing over the top or 'luxury' about this apartment," a fifth user noted about the student-athlete, but a sixth fumed, "Spoiled rotten, stupid, mediocre t---. She earned none of this."