Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kai Trump

'Spoiled' Kai Trump Faces Backlash After Showing Off 'Luxury College Apartment' in Miami: 'So Out of Touch With Reality'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump took fans on a tour of her new apartment while a freshman at the University of Miami.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kai Trump has been called out on social media by critics after the college freshman showed off her first apartment since leaving home for university life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

President Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter gave a tour of her 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Miami digs where she lives alone without a roommate, as some claimed she was living in "luxury" while others defended the teen's abode as fairly "basic," especially considering her family's enormous wealth.

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump Shows Off Spacious Kitchen

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kai Trump apartment
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump noted that she hung the poster of ski gondolas in the kitchen all by herself.

In a September 5 YouTube vlog, Kai kicked off the tour in her sleek kitchen, which featured a refrigerator, stovetop, ovens, and wall-to-wall storage on one side, with a sink and additional drawers across from a long counter lined with chairs.

The University of Miami golf recruit called it her "favorite part" of her new place because she likes to "eat a lot."

The only decor on the wall was a black-and-white poster of ski gondolas from one of Kai's favorite places.

"We got Aspen gondolas cause I love skiing. I love Aspen. I actually hung that up myself," she noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump Converted Her Apartment's Second Bedroom Into an 'Office'

Photo of Kai Trump apartment
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump turned the apartment's second bedroom into her 'office.'

Kai turned her camera to the living room with a faux fireplace, then moved to a second bedroom she converted into an "office" for "homework," complete with a desk, ergonomic chair, and a comfy sofa.

The room also included a "photo of grandpa and me," showing Kai in a framed, poster-sized shot teeing off on a golf course while the prez watched from a nearby cart.

The first granddaughter's bedroom was sparsely decorated with a white bed featuring a simple comforter and headboard, matching bedside tables, and a white dresser.

Just one piece of art painted by a high school pal hung on the wall, while Kai's walk-in closet was overstuffed with clothes for the school year.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'She Earned None of This'

Photo of Kai Trump apartment
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump previously took viewers along as she shopped for furnishings and other apartment items at Target.

A critic shared the clip from the vlog on X, sneering in the caption, "Kai Trump reveals her luxury college apartment that she stays in when attending the University of Miami rather than living in standard dorm housing."

However, the comments seemed divided over whether she was living in "luxury."

"Honestly, it doesn’t seem that over the top compared to some of these dorm rooms parents are spending thousands to decorate," one user pointed out, though a second countered that Kai was "so out of touch with reality."

"I understand she comes from money, but it doesn't help when you constantly post about how rich you are," a third person said.

"Normal apartment in Miami. It’s nothing crazy for the granddaughter of a president. I assume they won't let her stay in dorms because of security," a fourth person observed, as Kai has Secret Service protection.

"For as wealthy as she and her family are… this is pretty basic. Nothing over the top or 'luxury' about this apartment," a fifth user noted about the student-athlete, but a sixth fumed, "Spoiled rotten, stupid, mediocre t---. She earned none of this."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Patrick and Lindsay Clancy

Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick's Lawyer Threatens Legal Action Against Conspiracy Theorists Over Claims About Kids' Deaths: 'There Will Be Consequences'

President Trump has reportedly given aide Natalie Harp unprecedented access to his social media accounts.

Trump's 'Human Printer' Natalie Harp, 35, Spotted Typing Away During Prez's Bizarre Truth Social Spree — Fueling Questions Over Her Role

Kai Trump 'Very Lucky' to Have The Apartment She Does as a Freshman

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump noted that it was 'nice coming home to no one' as she lives alone without a roommate.

Kai noted in her video how much she enjoyed living alone without a roommate, but felt very "lucky" to have the place she was living in.

"This is pretty much it. It's pretty cool. I'm very, very lucky to have this, obviously, as a freshman, but I'm very lucky I have this apartment. It's amazing. I love it," the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump shared.

She then revealed, "It's really nice coming home to no one. And after a long day on the golf course, it's always nice to just chill here and do nothing."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.