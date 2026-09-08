EXCLUSIVE: 'Paranoid' Prince William 'Planting Disinformation to Expose Estranged Brother Prince Harry's Palace Spies'

Their return has brought the Sussexes geographically closer to William and King Charles III, 77, amid continuing tensions between the brothers.

A royal source exclusively told Radar: "William has become exceptionally cautious about the information circulating around him. There is a feeling that if slightly different details are shared within different circles and one particular version subsequently emerges elsewhere, it becomes much easier to establish the route it may have taken.

"This isn't necessarily about believing there is some coordinated network of people secretly reporting to Harry. William knows his brother spent decades within the institution and retains personal relationships with people across royal life. His concern is that information can move informally through conversations and eventually reach somebody it was never intended for.

"That has created an atmosphere of suspicion. William's instinct is increasingly to keep the circle around Catherine and the children extremely tight because those are the people whose privacy he is most determined to protect."