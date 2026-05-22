Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Presidency Billions Laid Bare — As His Astounding New Wealth Makes Him 'Richest US Leader Ever'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Donald Trump's soaring wealth made history during presidency.

Contact us by Email

May 22 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Billionaire president Donald Trump has seen his personal fortune explode during his second term in the White House, with the 79-year-old's wealth soaring more than 165 percent in just 18 months amid a sprawling empire tied to cryptocurrency, luxury branding and real estate – prompting critics to tell RadarOnline.com it is the most "money-spinning" presidency in American history.

Former reality TV regular Trump's net worth now stands at an estimated $6.1billion according to Forbes, while Bloomberg places his fortune at roughly $7.1billion, despite recent declines in the value of some of his media and cryptocurrency holdings.

Article continues below advertisement

White House Blurs Lines of Wealth and Power

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Watchdogs claimed the president's family business interests grew during his term.

The dramatic increase follows the Republican's return to office in 2025, when he was still battling criminal investigations and tax scrutiny.

Since then, those cases have fallen away while his family's business interests – spanning property, digital currencies, licensing deals and media ventures – have become increasingly intertwined with his presidency in ways watchdogs say are unprecedented in modern US politics.

"No modern president has jumped so directly from the world of business to the presidency as Donald Trump," campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets has said in a statement.

"By keeping his assets in a family-managed trust, which he can revoke at any time, Trump and his family are in the unique position to profit directly from his public service."

We can reveal the biggest driver of Trump's wealth surge appears to be cryptocurrency – despite the president once dismissing digital currencies as a "scam" and "potentially a disaster waiting to happen."

A source told us: "Trump has been using his position as his own cash machine, and its payouts mean he is now the richest US president in history."

Article continues below advertisement

Crypto Ventures Inject Billions into Empire

Photo of Eric Trump
Source: Mega

Son Eric Trump increased his personal net worth to four hundred million.

In 2024, Trump and his family launched World Liberty Financial, which introduced the cryptocurrency $WLFI.

The venture reportedly generated at least $1.4billion for his family, alongside billions more in paper holdings.

Trump himself is said to own 70 percent of the family stake and controls billions of $WLFI tokens.

The president also launched the $TRUMP memecoin around the time of his second inauguration.

While early investors reportedly made huge profits, the coin later plunged in value, leaving smaller investors facing losses estimated at more than $4billion. Even so, sales and trading fees are believed to have generated about $350million for Trump-linked companies.

Trump's sons have also benefited from the family's expanding wealth.

Eric Trump has reportedly seen his net worth rise tenfold to around $400million, while Donald Trump Jr is now estimated to be worth about $300million.

Article continues below advertisement

Real Estate and Brand Deals Fuel Growth

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: Mega

Melania Trump received seventy percent of a licensing agreement with Amazon.

READ MORE ON NEWS
hunter biden, cocaine

White House Cocaine Scandal Reignited: Hunter Biden Denies Bag of Drugs Was His — And Insists He 'Wasn't Even There' 

picture of Britney Spears

Britney Spears Offered to Make Cops Lasagna and Use Her Swimming Pool After Being Pulled Over in Shock DUI Arrest

Outside crypto, Trump's real estate empire remains a cornerstone of his fortune. His golf clubs and resorts are valued at roughly $1.5billion, including the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and Trump National Doral Miami.

Properties including Trump Tower in Manhattan and the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas contribute to a wider portfolio valued at more than $1billion.

Trump has also continued profiting from aggressive branding deals attached to his name. Financial disclosures showed millions in royalties from Trump-branded Bibles, watches, sneakers, fragrances and even a "45" guitar.

His recently launched Trump Mobile phone service is the latest commercial venture marketed around his presidency.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump has also profited heavily during her husband's presidency.

According to reports, the 56-year-old received about 70 percent of a $40million licensing agreement with Amazon tied to her much-mocked documentary film, Melania.

She has also disclosed earnings linked to NFTs and speaking engagements, while her own meme coin, which launched earlier this year, reportedly carries a market capitalization of about $90million.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Todd Blanche
Source: Mega

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche rejected allegations of favoritism.

Questions have also swirled around Trump's financial oversight.

Before returning to office, the president had been facing an Internal Revenue Service investigation tied to a disputed tax refund worth $72.9million.

According to reports, resolving the case could save him more than $100million.

Todd Blanche, the acting attorney general, rejected suggestions of favoritism, telling CNN: "The fact that the IRS is settling a case and not moving forward with an audit is not unusual."

Blanche added reports Trump could save $100million from the deal were "the definition of completely made-up fake news."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.