EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Presidency Billions Laid Bare — As His Astounding New Wealth Makes Him 'Richest US Leader Ever'
May 22 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
Billionaire president Donald Trump has seen his personal fortune explode during his second term in the White House, with the 79-year-old's wealth soaring more than 165 percent in just 18 months amid a sprawling empire tied to cryptocurrency, luxury branding and real estate – prompting critics to tell RadarOnline.com it is the most "money-spinning" presidency in American history.
Former reality TV regular Trump's net worth now stands at an estimated $6.1billion according to Forbes, while Bloomberg places his fortune at roughly $7.1billion, despite recent declines in the value of some of his media and cryptocurrency holdings.
White House Blurs Lines of Wealth and Power
The dramatic increase follows the Republican's return to office in 2025, when he was still battling criminal investigations and tax scrutiny.
Since then, those cases have fallen away while his family's business interests – spanning property, digital currencies, licensing deals and media ventures – have become increasingly intertwined with his presidency in ways watchdogs say are unprecedented in modern US politics.
"No modern president has jumped so directly from the world of business to the presidency as Donald Trump," campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets has said in a statement.
"By keeping his assets in a family-managed trust, which he can revoke at any time, Trump and his family are in the unique position to profit directly from his public service."
We can reveal the biggest driver of Trump's wealth surge appears to be cryptocurrency – despite the president once dismissing digital currencies as a "scam" and "potentially a disaster waiting to happen."
A source told us: "Trump has been using his position as his own cash machine, and its payouts mean he is now the richest US president in history."
Crypto Ventures Inject Billions into Empire
In 2024, Trump and his family launched World Liberty Financial, which introduced the cryptocurrency $WLFI.
The venture reportedly generated at least $1.4billion for his family, alongside billions more in paper holdings.
Trump himself is said to own 70 percent of the family stake and controls billions of $WLFI tokens.
The president also launched the $TRUMP memecoin around the time of his second inauguration.
While early investors reportedly made huge profits, the coin later plunged in value, leaving smaller investors facing losses estimated at more than $4billion. Even so, sales and trading fees are believed to have generated about $350million for Trump-linked companies.
Trump's sons have also benefited from the family's expanding wealth.
Eric Trump has reportedly seen his net worth rise tenfold to around $400million, while Donald Trump Jr is now estimated to be worth about $300million.
Real Estate and Brand Deals Fuel Growth
Outside crypto, Trump's real estate empire remains a cornerstone of his fortune. His golf clubs and resorts are valued at roughly $1.5billion, including the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and Trump National Doral Miami.
Properties including Trump Tower in Manhattan and the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas contribute to a wider portfolio valued at more than $1billion.
Trump has also continued profiting from aggressive branding deals attached to his name. Financial disclosures showed millions in royalties from Trump-branded Bibles, watches, sneakers, fragrances and even a "45" guitar.
His recently launched Trump Mobile phone service is the latest commercial venture marketed around his presidency.
Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump has also profited heavily during her husband's presidency.
According to reports, the 56-year-old received about 70 percent of a $40million licensing agreement with Amazon tied to her much-mocked documentary film, Melania.
She has also disclosed earnings linked to NFTs and speaking engagements, while her own meme coin, which launched earlier this year, reportedly carries a market capitalization of about $90million.
Questions have also swirled around Trump's financial oversight.
Before returning to office, the president had been facing an Internal Revenue Service investigation tied to a disputed tax refund worth $72.9million.
According to reports, resolving the case could save him more than $100million.
Todd Blanche, the acting attorney general, rejected suggestions of favoritism, telling CNN: "The fact that the IRS is settling a case and not moving forward with an audit is not unusual."
Blanche added reports Trump could save $100million from the deal were "the definition of completely made-up fake news."