EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Presidency Billions Laid Bare — As His Astounding New Wealth Makes Him 'Richest US Leader Ever'

The dramatic increase follows the Republican's return to office in 2025, when he was still battling criminal investigations and tax scrutiny.

Since then, those cases have fallen away while his family's business interests – spanning property, digital currencies, licensing deals and media ventures – have become increasingly intertwined with his presidency in ways watchdogs say are unprecedented in modern US politics.

"No modern president has jumped so directly from the world of business to the presidency as Donald Trump," campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets has said in a statement.

"By keeping his assets in a family-managed trust, which he can revoke at any time, Trump and his family are in the unique position to profit directly from his public service."

We can reveal the biggest driver of Trump's wealth surge appears to be cryptocurrency – despite the president once dismissing digital currencies as a "scam" and "potentially a disaster waiting to happen."

A source told us: "Trump has been using his position as his own cash machine, and its payouts mean he is now the richest US president in history."