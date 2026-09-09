Mark Consuelos Makes Fun of Wife Kelly Ripa's Tennis Skills on 'Live': 'You Play Like You're in High Heels'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Mark Consuelos teased his wife, Kelly Ripa, for the way she runs while playing tennis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The playful back-and-forth began during the Wednesday, September 9, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, after Ripa, 55, declared she was awful at the sport.
Mark Consuelos Makes Fun of Kelly Ripa's Tennis 'Run'
"Guys, not to brag," she told the audience. "I don't wanna brag, but I maintain the title of 'The Worst Tennis Player Ever.' Ever."
"Nobody is as bad as me," she added.
When Consuelos, 55, pointed out that she has a "great backhand," she quipped, "I run across the court so I can backhand every shot."
"But I noticed something. When you play, you play like you're in high heels," the Riverdale actor pointed out. "You run like you're in high heels. Or...or like you're a little kid and you're pretending the surface is lava."
The audience burst into scattered laughter as he attempted to demonstrate how she moves using hand motions and comical sound effects.
Kelly Ripa Imagines She's a Tennis Legend When She Plays
Despite her husband's teasing, Ripa clarified that when she's playing the game, she is fully locked in.
"I want you to understand what's going on in my mind," she said. "In my mind, as I'm playing, I am Serena Williams. I want you to understand psychologically."
"So I am crushing it out there," she continued. "I am graceful, I am elegant, I am strong, I am nailing those shots."
Kelly Ripa's Tennis Fantasy Crushed
But everything changed after Ripa admitted that their daughter, Lola, "secretly recorded" the married couple playing tennis together.
When her daughter sent her the video, the talk show host claimed that she realized she was actually "an embarrassment." Still, she had a good attitude about the situation.
"I am an abomination," she joked. "I'm not saying this so you feel bad for me. I'm telling you, as sucky as I am, I'm still having the best time."
Kelly Ripa Jokes About Going Pantless During COVID
Ripa and Consuelos rarely shy away from getting personal, from sharing embarrassing moments to NSFW confessions.
As Radar previously reported, Ripa admitted that she chose not to wear pants while filming Live from her home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I loved doing the show without pants on," she declared at the time. "Guess what? While you were watching the show and we were shooting from a computer screen, I had a blouse on top and nothing on the bottom."
Earlier this year, Consuelos also confessed to getting an "embarrassing" tattoo after tying the knot with Ripa in the '90s.
"I don’t know whose idea that was, but we went straight to get tattoos, and it was a horrible idea," he said at the time. "I’ve since had it covered up with something different here, but I got the tragedy/comedy actors (masks), the thing. Awful ... The smiley face and the angry face. I’m like, oh, my god. It’s so cringey just to think of it."