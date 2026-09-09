Mark Consuelos Makes Fun of Wife Kelly Ripa's Tennis Skills on 'Live': 'You Play Like You're in High Heels'

"Guys, not to brag," she told the audience. "I don't wanna brag, but I maintain the title of 'The Worst Tennis Player Ever.' Ever."

"Nobody is as bad as me," she added.

When Consuelos, 55, pointed out that she has a "great backhand," she quipped, "I run across the court so I can backhand every shot."

"But I noticed something. When you play, you play like you're in high heels," the Riverdale actor pointed out. "You run like you're in high heels. Or...or like you're a little kid and you're pretending the surface is lava."

The audience burst into scattered laughter as he attempted to demonstrate how she moves using hand motions and comical sound effects.