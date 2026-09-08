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Home > News > Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Joke About Possibly Eating 'Weed' Gummy Before 'Live' Taping: 'We'll See How This Show Goes'

Kelly Ripa joked she'd asked about 'weed' gummies on the show.
Source: @LIVEWITHKELLYANDMARK

Kelly Ripa joked she'd asked about 'weed' gummies on the show.

Sept. 8 2026, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

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Mark Consuelos joked about the possibility of his wife, Kelly Ripa, accidentally partaking in "weed" gummies shortly before filming the show.

The topic came up during the Monday, September 7, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, as the couple discussed a member of the crew keeping gummy candy backstage.

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'That Smells Like Weed'

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Kelly Ripa said she's been eating 'gummy seahorses' shared by a colleague.
Source: @LIVEWITHKELLYANDMARK

Kelly Ripa said she's been eating 'gummy seahorses' shared by a colleague.

"Lately, she's been getting these, like, gummy seahorses," Ripa, 55, explained. "And they're very good."

"Well, today, (Ripa) plopped one in," Consuelos cut in, mimicking putting a piece of candy in his mouth. "And I said, 'That smells like weed.' So, we'll see how this show goes."

The audience erupted into laughter.

"I could smell, that like-" Consuelos began, but Ripa interrupted, "They're not weed! They're sugar. I asked. Every day I ask, 'Is this weed yet?'"

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Mark Consuelos Claims He Has a 'Sharp Sense of Smell'

Kelly Ripa claimed she ate a breath mint and the gummy candy back-to-back.
Source: @LIVEWITHKELLYANDMARK

Kelly Ripa claimed she ate a breath mint and the gummy candy back-to-back.

Still, Consuelos argued he has a "really sharp sense of smell."

Attempting to solve the mystery, Ripa explained she previously had an Altoid breath mint in her mouth that she swallowed quickly when she saw the gummy candies. She suggested that it could have been something that happened due to the odd "combo" of smells.

"Yeah, it's not- it's not weed. Trust me," she continued, then quipped, "Not yet anyway."

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Kelly Ripa Leaves 'Live' to Undergo 'Painful' Surgery

Mark Consuelos shared updates on Kelly Ripa after her surgery.
Source: @LIVEWITHKELLYANDMARK

Mark Consuelos shared updates on Kelly Ripa after her surgery.

This comes amid Ripa's long-awaited return to live installments of her hit morning show after undergoing a "painful" procedure, according to Consuelos. In late July, she took a two-week break to have gum graft surgery.

“Her dentist said five years ago, ‘You can do it in about five years,’" he explained in the July 27 taping of Live With Kelly and Mark. "And she joked, ‘I didn’t think I’d still be on the air in five years.'"

At the time, he said that she was doing well, but had to change her day-to-day routine.

"There’s a list of things that you’re not allowed to do – talking, she has to eat soft food, you can’t suck out of a straw," he explained. "You can’t examine it, which means pulling down the lip."

Instead, a variety of celebrity guests, including Jonas Brothers' Kevin Jonas, Scrubs star Sarah Chalke, Scandal's Scott Foley, and Family Guy actress Mila Kunis, joined Consuelos to help him co-host the show for a couple of weeks.

After that, the show relied on pre-recorded content as Ripa and Consuelos enjoyed their summer break.

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Kelly Ripa Is 'So Much Better' After Break

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Kelly Ripa admitted she was 'talking the whole time' after surgery.
Source: @LIVEWITHKELLYANDMARK

Kelly Ripa admitted she was 'talking the whole time' after surgery.

During a recent sit-down with People, Ripa confessed she was actually "talking the whole time" despite her husband's warnings that she wasn't following the doctor's orders.

"He was like, ‘You’re not supposed to be talking.’ I’m like, ‘I’m fine!’ It did look weird, though, when I talked," she joked. "What was funny, a few of my producers said, ‘You just need to take the cotton out, take the cotton out from under your lower lip.’ And I was like, ‘There is no cotton. That is just swelling. That’s why I’m not at work today.'"

Still, she said she felt "so much better."

"It was definitely necessary. I delayed it for five years. I really did because I was like, ‘I’ll wait until I retire,'" she recalled. "And then, eventually, my dentist was like, ‘Okay, now we have to finish it.’"

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