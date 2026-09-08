Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Joke About Possibly Eating 'Weed' Gummy Before 'Live' Taping: 'We'll See How This Show Goes'

This comes amid Ripa's long-awaited return to live installments of her hit morning show after undergoing a "painful" procedure, according to Consuelos. In late July, she took a two-week break to have gum graft surgery.

“Her dentist said five years ago, ‘You can do it in about five years,’" he explained in the July 27 taping of Live With Kelly and Mark. "And she joked, ‘I didn’t think I’d still be on the air in five years.'"

At the time, he said that she was doing well, but had to change her day-to-day routine.

"There’s a list of things that you’re not allowed to do – talking, she has to eat soft food, you can’t suck out of a straw," he explained. "You can’t examine it, which means pulling down the lip."

Instead, a variety of celebrity guests, including Jonas Brothers' Kevin Jonas, Scrubs star Sarah Chalke, Scandal's Scott Foley, and Family Guy actress Mila Kunis, joined Consuelos to help him co-host the show for a couple of weeks.

After that, the show relied on pre-recorded content as Ripa and Consuelos enjoyed their summer break.