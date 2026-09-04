Kelly Ripa Calls Out Husband Mark Consuelos for Never Buying Gifts or Writing Cards: 'No Holiday Would Ever Happen'

"Do you wanna know what mankeeping is, audience?" Ripa, 55, asked.

Mankeeping was a term coined by Angelica Puzio Ferrara, a Stanford researcher. It is defined as the consistent but unreciprocated social or emotional work that women often do for their husbands to help manage their lives.

"As a woman, do you write all of the cards?" the mother-of-three continued. "All of the birthday, Christmas, everybody's cards, all the kids, all the family members?"

Consuelos admitted, "Yeah, you do that."

"Are you (women) in charge of all of the gifts? Yes," she continued. "Would Christmas happen if you were to die? No."

"I'm two for two, so far," Consuelos replied. "Gifts and cards."