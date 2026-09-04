Kelly Ripa Calls Out Husband Mark Consuelos for Never Buying Gifts or Writing Cards: 'No Holiday Would Ever Happen'
Sept. 4 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa called out her husband, Mark Consuelos, for not being involved enough in preparing for the holidays, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The married co-hosts got onto the subject during the Tuesday, September 1, installment of Live With Kelly while discussing the concept of "mankeeping" and how it can be "bad for your health."
Kelly Ripa Explains 'Mankeeping'
"Do you wanna know what mankeeping is, audience?" Ripa, 55, asked.
Mankeeping was a term coined by Angelica Puzio Ferrara, a Stanford researcher. It is defined as the consistent but unreciprocated social or emotional work that women often do for their husbands to help manage their lives.
"As a woman, do you write all of the cards?" the mother-of-three continued. "All of the birthday, Christmas, everybody's cards, all the kids, all the family members?"
Consuelos admitted, "Yeah, you do that."
"Are you (women) in charge of all of the gifts? Yes," she continued. "Would Christmas happen if you were to die? No."
"I'm two for two, so far," Consuelos replied. "Gifts and cards."
Kelly Ripa Doesn't Plan 'Play Dates' for Mark Consuelos
However, Ripa did concede on the third point.
"I don't believe I am your social secretary," she shared. "I believe you are in charge of making your own plans, but a lot of women tend to be in charge of making, like, making adult play dates for their husbands. I don't do that."
She also clarified she doesn't have to make him "call his parents" on birthdays and holidays.
"Okay, I got one!" he declared.
"But they're saying this is called mankeeping," Ripa added. "And it is where women specifically tend to do the bulk of the work to support the emotional needs of their men, and it can take on an unhealthy quality for the women."
"I don't think you do that for me," Consuelos said, but once again confessed that she does do all the "gifts and cards" for the family.
'No Holiday Would Ever Happen' Without Kelly Ripa
"No holiday would ever happen," Ripa claimed. "No birthday would happen. Like, there would never be a cake. There wouldn't be a gift under the tree. None of that"
"Yeah, you do all that stuff," the Riverdale actor agreed.
"But it's not good for me," she quipped with a smirk.
"It isn't? Come on, you seem like you- you seem like you like it," he responded.
"I think I just have to do it," she explained. "It has to get done. So, there needs to be like, more equality in the partnership."
Mark Consuelos Offers a Solution
Consuelos then attempted to reach an agreement on-air.
"What do you want me to do?" he asked of potential holiday-related tasks. "Cards? I'll do cards."
When Ripa asked him what taking care of holiday cards "means" to him, he said that he would write out all the cards.
"Will you get the cards? Do you know where cards come from?" she teased him.
"Yeah, the card store," he joked back. "The card store at the drug store."