Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Nonsense' Sparks Uganda's Shock Withdrawal From Invictus Games

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of Uganda’s president, wrote on X, "In order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere, Uganda hereby withdraws from the Invictus Games.

"We shall not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty’s approval."

Uganda was set to join the Invictus Games for the first time, but appeared to get cold feet after Charles released a letter insisting that, despite moving back to the United Kingdom, Harry and Meghan Markle are "private citizens." Their charitable or philanthropic efforts were not on behalf of the crown.

Initiatives, including Harry's Invictus Games, are "a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity," according to the letter from the King.