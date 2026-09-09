Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Nonsense' Sparks Uganda's Shock Withdrawal From Invictus Games
Sept. 9 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Uganda has withdrawn from the Invictus Games, blaming "Harry-Meghan nonsense," RadarOnline.com can report.
The country formally chose to withdraw from the international sporting event for veterans out of concern that it might signal support for Prince Harry, as King Charles recently made it clear the family's rumored feud is still alive.
Uganda Withdraws From Invictus Games
General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of Uganda’s president, wrote on X, "In order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere, Uganda hereby withdraws from the Invictus Games.
"We shall not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty’s approval."
Uganda was set to join the Invictus Games for the first time, but appeared to get cold feet after Charles released a letter insisting that, despite moving back to the United Kingdom, Harry and Meghan Markle are "private citizens." Their charitable or philanthropic efforts were not on behalf of the crown.
Initiatives, including Harry's Invictus Games, are "a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity," according to the letter from the King.
Uganda General Reports 'Factions' of Support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kainerugaba admitted there were "factions" in his ministry that supported Harry and Markle's dissent against the British royal family. "I had to quash it straight away. I support the monarch. Period," he told The Times.
The Invictus Games Foundation, spearheaded by Harry, was not notified of Uganda's choice to withdraw before it hit the media. According to the Telegram, the organization is seeking clarification from the nation.
Buckingham Palace, despite their formal letter, claimed they support efforts for wounded service members. They encouraged those organizations, without exception, for the Games.
King Charles Pens Shocking Letter
The letter from the King also shocked Harry and Markle. "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance," a spokesperson for the couple said.
“It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family,” the letter explained. "This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected."
The pair reportedly received a slight heads-up, and their team fired back a few questions for clarification. However, before Harry and Markle could take a deeper look, the memo was sent out to the press.
Buckingham Palace claimed they released the guidance due to a “number of requests” about their role in the family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Return to Royal Posts
Harry and Markle left their roles as working royals in January 2020. They opted to move to Montecito, California, where they raised their two children. During that time, the pair did not step away from charitable endeavors, still putting an emphasis on underserved communities.
They expanded their work into media with Meghan launching a short-lived podcast, Archetypes.
However, after years in the United States, the pair made the decision to move their family back to the United Kingdom. This did not, however, come with amends made to the royal family.