EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Using Invictus Games to Step Up Charles Reunion Bid'
Aug. 13 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is said to be hoping to use next year's Invictus Games in Birmingham to take another major step toward repairing his fractured relationship with King Charles – with organizers thought to be planning to invite the monarch to attend alongside his son.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Duke of Sussex, 41, was in Birmingham last month as part of a return trip to the UK to mark the one-year countdown to the international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans.
Prince Harry Eyes Charles Charles Invictus Reunion
Organizers are now understood to want Charles at either the opening or closing ceremony at the NEC, potentially creating the first major public appearance between father and son in years.
A source close to the planning claimed that Harry sees the home Games as an opportunity to bring his father into an organization that has remained central to his life since leaving frontline royal duties.
The insider added: "Harry sees the Birmingham Games as one of the most significant moments he's had in years. Bringing Invictus back to Britain carries enormous personal importance for him, and he's determined to make it a landmark event that celebrates everything the organization has achieved and the servicemen and women it was created to support.
"But there's obviously another dimension to it because of where things now stand with his father. Harry believes Invictus offers a rare opportunity for Charles to be present without their relationship becoming the sole focus of the occasion. The competitors would remain at the heart of everything, while father and son could simply appear together supporting a cause they both understand."
The source claimed, "Nobody around Harry is talking about some choreographed reconciliation where every problem between them suddenly disappears in front of the cameras. That's unrealistic after so many difficult years. What Harry wants is the opportunity to keep building on the progress they've made privately and allow their relationship to move forward naturally, and he definitely wants to use the Invictus Games as a chance to advance his reunion bid with Charles.
"Having Charles attend an opening or closing ceremony, meet competitors, and publicly demonstrate his support would be incredibly meaningful to Harry. Invictus is one of the achievements he's proudest of, so seeing his father embrace it would carry enormous emotional weight."
"Harry would regard the King's presence as much more than another royal appearance. For him, it could represent a very visible indication that despite everything they've been through, there is still a path toward rebuilding their relationship," the insider noted.
King Charles Could Join Prince Harry At Games
Invictus bosses are said to be considering inviting Charles to the opening or closing ceremony as well as sporting events, where he could meet competitors.
Another royal source said the monarch, 77, would also be receptive to further opportunities for private family contact following years of strained relations.
The insider claimed: "Charles is understood to be open to anything that allows those family relationships to develop in a calmer and more positive direction. "There has been so much tension and so much said publicly over the years that nobody inside the royal circle expects everything between father and son to suddenly return to how it once was.
"One of the most important things for the King is the possibility of having a meaningful relationship with Archie and Lilibet. He has missed a considerable part of their childhoods, and there is a genuine desire for him to have more opportunities to see them and get to know them as his grandchildren rather than having that relationship conducted largely from a distance."
"The recent family contact was important precisely because it represented a step rather than some miraculous solution to every disagreement. There is an understanding that rebuilding trust after years of difficulty takes time, particularly when the relationship has played out under such intense public scrutiny," they continued.
"The feeling is that smaller, private encounters and carefully managed occasions could gradually make things easier. Nobody wants to place enormous expectations on a single meeting or public appearance because that would put unnecessary pressure on everyone involved.
"If Charles and Harry can continue having contact and the King can spend more time with his grandchildren, that is regarded as meaningful progress in itself. The hope would be that each positive encounter makes the next one easier and gradually creates the foundations for a more settled family relationship."
Prince Harry's Royal Family Rift Continues
After his recent Birmingham engagement, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 45, traveled with their children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to Highgrove House in the Cotswolds for a private family visit with Charles and Queen Camilla, 79.
It marked the first time Charles had seen his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet in person in more than four years.
Relations between Harry and the royal family deteriorated after he and Markle stopped being working royals.
During their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, 72, Harry said Charles had "stopped taking his calls" while discussions about their departure were unfolding.
Tensions with the royal family have continued to rage through the duke's subsequent interviews, his Netflix series and his memoir Spare.
His most recent UK visit also produced an accommodation dispute after Harry publicly indicated that he intended to stay at a royal residence.
Buckingham Palace subsequently said Harry had failed to respond to the invitation within the required timeframe, leaving him to arrange alternative accommodation during his week-long stay.