EXCLUSIVE: AOC Has Less Than $82K in Listed Assets and Up to $50K in Student Loan Debt, According to Financial Report

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has less than $82,000 in listed assets while still carrying as much as $50,000 in student loan debt, according to a newly filed congressional financial disclosure reviewed by RadarOnline.com. The New York congresswoman submitted an amended financial disclosure report on August 7, 2026, covering the 2025 filing year, according to documents obtained by Radar. The filing offers a rare look inside the finances of one of the most recognizable and outspoken lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside AOC's Finances

Source: MEGA AOC's newly filed financial report offers a rare glimpse into the congresswoman's personal finances.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the filing, Ocasio-Cortez reported four assets with a combined disclosed value ranging from approximately $17,004 to $81,000. Her largest listed asset is an Allied Bank savings account valued between $15,001 and $50,000. She also reported a Charles Schwab checking account worth between $1,001 and $15,000 and a Charles Schwab One brokerage account valued between just $1 and $1,000. Ocasio-Cortez additionally listed a retirement investment through the National Hispanic Institute Inc. 401(k) Plan, with money invested in the T. Rowe Price Spectrum Income Fund. The asset was valued between $1,001 and $15,000 and was described as tax-deferred.

Article continues below advertisement

Student Debt Still Lingers

Source: MEGA The New York lawmaker listed less than $82K in assets in her amended disclosure.

Article continues below advertisement

The report also reveals that Ocasio-Cortez continues to carry significant student loan debt. She listed the U.S. Department of Education as the creditor on student loans valued between $15,001 and $50,000. The debt dates back to a period between August 2007 and May 2011, meaning at least some of the loans were incurred nearly two decades ago. The filing does not provide an exact outstanding balance, as congressional financial disclosures report assets and liabilities in ranges. Ocasio-Cortez reported no financial transactions under Schedule B and no earned income under Schedule C.

Article continues below advertisement

AOC's Fertility Journey

Source: @aoc/Instagram AOC recently documented herself unpacking the medications for her egg-freezing process.

Article continues below advertisement

The congresswoman also disclosed no outside positions, gifts, travel payments or reimbursements, or payments made to charity instead of honoraria. The financial disclosure comes during a particularly revealing week for Ocasio-Cortez. As Radar previously reported, the 36-year-old lawmaker recently revealed she ended her engagement to longtime fiancé Riley Roberts months before beginning her journey to freeze her eggs. The pair had confirmed their engagement in 2022. Radar also reported this week that Ocasio-Cortez documented herself injecting fertility drugs as part of the egg-freezing process while discussing what she described as the political risks and additional scrutiny women can face when making decisions about starting a family.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Keep My Private Life Quite Private'

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA It comes after ending her engagement with longtime fiancé Riley Roberts.