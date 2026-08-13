EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Accuses Lil Rod of Stealing Private Footage and Selling It to 50 Cent and Netflix for Rival Documentary

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is turning the tables on producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, accusing his former collaborator of stealing private footage intended for the rapper's own documentary and selling it to Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson and Netflix for a rival project, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In explosive new court documents obtained by Radar and filed Tuesday, August 11, in Manhattan federal court, Combs alleged Jones abused his access while working as an engineer on The Love Album: Off the Grid to obtain computer drives containing footage documenting the music mogul's life.