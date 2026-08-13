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Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
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EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Accuses Lil Rod of Stealing Private Footage and Selling It to 50 Cent and Netflix for Rival Documentary

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is accusing a former collaborator of stealing from him.

Aug. 13 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs is turning the tables on producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, accusing his former collaborator of stealing private footage intended for the rapper's own documentary and selling it to Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson and Netflix for a rival project, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In explosive new court documents obtained by Radar and filed Tuesday, August 11, in Manhattan federal court, Combs alleged Jones abused his access while working as an engineer on The Love Album: Off the Grid to obtain computer drives containing footage documenting the music mogul's life.

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'Stolen' Footage Bombshell

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Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones
Source: @lilrodmadeit/instagram

Combs accused Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones of stealing private footage intended for his own documentary.

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According to the filing, Jones worked with Combs between approximately October 2022 and October 2023 and was given extensive access to the Bad Boys Records founder, including traveling with him and spending time at his homes while helping produce the album.

Combs alleged that trust was ultimately "betrayed" when Jones obtained computer drives containing footage created for a documentary Combs had been developing about his own life.

The jailed entertainer claimed Jones accessed the drives without authorization, copied the footage, and later sold the material to Netflix, West Tower Road LLC and/or Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson for use in Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

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'Documentary Competitors'

Photo of Sean "Diddy" Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs fired back at his former collaborator with a sweeping set of counterclaims.

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Combs' attorneys described 50 Cent and the other parties behind the Netflix project as "Documentary Competitors," claiming the footage had been intended for Combs' exclusive use.

The filing claimed Combs did not become aware of the alleged theft until December 2025, when footage he believed belonged to him suddenly appeared in the Netflix documentary. Combs also claimed Jones remains in possession of the computer drives to this day.

Jones appeared prominently in Episode 4 of the Netflix series, with the filing claiming his interview lasted roughly 20 minutes while the disputed footage played throughout portions of the episode.

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Netflix 'Reckoning' at Center of Fight

Sean "Diddy" Combs Documentary
Source: Netflix

Combs claims the disputed footage surfaced in Netflix's 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning.'

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Combs alleged Jones used the footage as leverage to secure significant screen time in the documentary and then used that platform to make what Combs described as false and defamatory allegations against him.

Among the claims Combs disputes are allegations that he participated in a shooting, groomed and sexually harassed Jones, directed Jones to recruit s-- workers, drugged Jones without his knowledge, and secretly recorded sexual activity using hidden cameras.

The filing further alleges the Netflix documentary marketed portions of the disputed material as "never-before-seen" footage and argues the exclusive nature of the video gave the rival project significant commercial value.

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Allegations Involving Computer Fraud

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Photo of Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson
Source: MEGA

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson produced the Netflix documentary.

Combs claimed Jones' alleged conduct deprived him of the ability to exclusively use the footage in his own planned documentary and caused substantial financial and reputational damage.

The counterclaims include allegations involving computer fraud, unfair business practices, conversion, replevin, and defamation.

Combs is seeking damages and other relief, while continuing to deny Jones' underlying allegations against him.

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