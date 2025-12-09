EXCLUSIVE: The REAL Reason Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Battling to Have Horrifying Netflix Documentary Canned

The four-part Netflix documentary, released last week, lays out decades of allegations of rape, s-- trafficking, false imprisonment, and physical abuse brought by former partners, colleagues, and associates.

His lawyers have issued a cease and desist letter to Netflix demanding the series be removed, claiming it includes copyrighted material and private legal conversations never intended for public release.

According to a source with knowledge of the dispute, Combs sees the documentary as uniquely damaging.

The source told RadarOnline: "Sean knows this series basically locks the door on any comeback."