Hillary Clinton Says 'She's Making a List' of Changes the White House Will Need 'Assuming' Trump Will Leave Office in 2028
Aug. 13 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton revealed she's "making a list" of everything she wants overhauled at the White House once Donald Trump leaves office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 78-year-old doesn't just have Trump's gold-covered Oval Office in her sights, as she's also taking aim at other landmarks the president has erected around Washington, D.C.
Hillary Clinton's List
"There's going to be a long list. I'm making a list," Clinton said to host Kara Swisher on the August 7 episode of her podcast, Pivot.
"De-gold the horses," she huffed about the four bronze horse statues on Lincoln Memorial Circle that Trump had gilded with gold and unveiled in July. "Take down the gold."
Clinton also claimed all of the gold Trump uses as decor reminded her of the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.
"When I was in Baghdad after the fall of Saddam Hussein, I had meetings — I was then a senator — I had meetings in some of his palaces, and they were quite reminiscent of what we are seeing in our own White House. It's just insane," the former New York Democratic Senator noted.
Hillary Clinton on the Reflecting Pool Overhaul and 'Trump Arch'
"Probably have to take down the arch, which he is determined to put up, which I think is just a terrible idea.," Clinton continued, referring to his proposed 250-foot United States Triumphal Arch near Arlington National Cemetery.
She added, "I think we'll have to worry about the reflecting pool because it's not going to be fixed by the time he leaves, assuming he leaves."
Hillary Clinton Says Trump 'Tackied Up' the Oval Office With Gold
While Hillary's own White House ambitions were crushed when Trump defeated her in the 2016 election, she previously called 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home for eight years as former President 's First Lady, and later became a regular presence there while serving as Barack Obama's Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013.
When Swisher asked if it's been "hard to watch" what Trump has done with the White House, Hillary called it "sad."
"It's sad to me. It's sad that it's so tackied up, and it's a reflection of, you know, his narcissistic personality and his need to feel important, including sticking gold embellishments all over the walls of the Oval Office," she scoffed about Trump.
Hillary Clinton Wants to Be 'Secretary of Cleaning Up' the Oval Office
Hillary then pointed out the Oval Office decor.
"I'm looking at what he's doing to it. And this is a man who can't concentrate," she claimed. "This is a man whose mind apparently goes to, 'Where can I add more gold?' instead of, 'How do I get out of Iran without looking like the loser that I am?'"
"His mind is about, 'What are these things that reflect my need to appear important?' And so that's what he spends his time on," she added, before declaring that she could be the "secretary of cleaning it up" once the POTUS is out of office.