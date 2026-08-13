Hillary Clinton Says 'She's Making a List' of Changes the White House Will Need 'Assuming' Trump Will Leave Office in 2028

"There's going to be a long list. I'm making a list," Clinton said to host Kara Swisher on the August 7 episode of her podcast, Pivot.

"De-gold the horses," she huffed about the four bronze horse statues on Lincoln Memorial Circle that Trump had gilded with gold and unveiled in July. "Take down the gold."

Clinton also claimed all of the gold Trump uses as decor reminded her of the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

"When I was in Baghdad after the fall of Saddam Hussein, I had meetings — I was then a senator — I had meetings in some of his palaces, and they were quite reminiscent of what we are seeing in our own White House. It's just insane," the former New York Democratic Senator noted.