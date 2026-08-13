Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton Says 'She's Making a List' of Changes the White House Will Need 'Assuming' Trump Will Leave Office in 2028

Photo of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Hillary Cliinton claimed she's 'making a list' of ways to de-Trump the White House.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 13 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hillary Clinton revealed she's "making a list" of everything she wants overhauled at the White House once Donald Trump leaves office, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 78-year-old doesn't just have Trump's gold-covered Oval Office in her sights, as she's also taking aim at other landmarks the president has erected around Washington, D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

Hillary Clinton's List

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Hillary Clinton
Source: Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway/YouTube

Hillary Clinton says she has a 'long list' of changes that need to be changed in the White House.

"There's going to be a long list. I'm making a list," Clinton said to host Kara Swisher on the August 7 episode of her podcast, Pivot.

"De-gold the horses," she huffed about the four bronze horse statues on Lincoln Memorial Circle that Trump had gilded with gold and unveiled in July. "Take down the gold."

Clinton also claimed all of the gold Trump uses as decor reminded her of the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

"When I was in Baghdad after the fall of Saddam Hussein, I had meetings — I was then a senator — I had meetings in some of his palaces, and they were quite reminiscent of what we are seeing in our own White House. It's just insane," the former New York Democratic Senator noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Hillary Clinton on the Reflecting Pool Overhaul and 'Trump Arch'

Photo of reflecting pool
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton thinks the reflecting pool will need an overhaul after Trump's repair work.

"Probably have to take down the arch, which he is determined to put up, which I think is just a terrible idea.," Clinton continued, referring to his proposed 250-foot United States Triumphal Arch near Arlington National Cemetery.

She added, "I think we'll have to worry about the reflecting pool because it's not going to be fixed by the time he leaves, assuming he leaves."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway/YouTube

Hillary Clinton talked about the White House on 'Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway.'

Article continues below advertisement

Hillary Clinton Says Trump 'Tackied Up' the Oval Office With Gold

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has gold decor just about everywhere possible in the Oval Office.

While Hillary's own White House ambitions were crushed when Trump defeated her in the 2016 election, she previously called 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home for eight years as former President 's First Lady, and later became a regular presence there while serving as Barack Obama's Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013.

When Swisher asked if it's been "hard to watch" what Trump has done with the White House, Hillary called it "sad."

"It's sad to me. It's sad that it's so tackied up, and it's a reflection of, you know, his narcissistic personality and his need to feel important, including sticking gold embellishments all over the walls of the Oval Office," she scoffed about Trump.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Karoline Leavitt (left) and Natalie Harp (right) were seen having a conversation with President Trump.

Karoline Leavitt Appeared to Have 'Tense Exchange' with Trump's Aide Natalie Harp — Just 1 Day Before She Resigned as Press Sec.

Photo Donald Trump

Trump Has Talked More About His Ballroom and Reflecting Pool Construction Projects Than Key American Issues

Hillary Clinton Wants to Be 'Secretary of Cleaning Up' the Oval Office

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai has noted that gold is the tycoon's 'favorite thing.'

Hillary then pointed out the Oval Office decor.

"I'm looking at what he's doing to it. And this is a man who can't concentrate," she claimed. "This is a man whose mind apparently goes to, 'Where can I add more gold?' instead of, 'How do I get out of Iran without looking like the loser that I am?'"

"His mind is about, 'What are these things that reflect my need to appear important?' And so that's what he spends his time on," she added, before declaring that she could be the "secretary of cleaning it up" once the POTUS is out of office.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.