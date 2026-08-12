AOC Ended Engagement with Longtime Fiancé Riley Roberts Months Before Starting Journey to Freeze Her Eggs
Aug. 12 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reportedly called off her engagement to longtime partner Riley Roberts months before publicly documenting her decision to freeze her eggs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The revelation comes as the 36-year-old congresswoman opens up about the deeply personal fertility journey with her Instagram followers.
AOC Quietly Called It Quits With Riley Roberts
Ocasio-Cortez's relationship status came into question after she announced over the weekend that she had begun the process of freezing her eggs.
The New York Democrat addressed the decision during an Instagram Live.
"I want to share this because I was weighing it for a very long time, and I think that, you know, I was saving for it for a very long time, and there just isn't a ton out there, I feel, and sometimes it can feel very daunting," Ocasio-Cortez said.
But as the congresswoman began publicly documenting the deeply personal experience, questions emerged about the status of her relationship with Roberts.
Leigh Ann Caldwell, Puck News' chief Washington correspondent, claimed a "reputable Democratic source" told her about 18 months ago that Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts had already ended their engagement.
"AOC stopped wearing her engagement ring several months before that," Caldwell wrote on X. "There have been no public photos of her and Riley together in recent history."
The Former Couple Had a Long History
Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts' relationship stretched back years before they became one of Washington's more private couples.
The pair first met at Boston University when they were both 19, according to a 2022 GQ profile.
They eventually began dating in their 20s and remained together for years, with Roberts ultimately proposing during a vacation in Puerto Rico.
Ocasio-Cortez confirmed their engagement in May 2022, but the couple largely kept their personal lives away from the spotlight.
"I feel like I won the men lottery in my life," the congresswoman told GQ at the time.
AOC Gets Candid About Her Fertility Journey
The New York congresswoman recently shared a video of herself getting ready for her first fertility injection, walking viewers through the medications before preparing to administer the shot herself.
Rather than let the serious subject matter get too heavy, the Democrat cracked a joke as she prepared the shot.
"Don't be weird about this even though I know you all will be," she joked.
AOC Warns of the 'Political Risk' of Going Public
While Ocasio-Cortez wanted to provide more transparency around a process that can often feel overwhelming, she admitted that discussing her fertility publicly comes with its own set of complications.
"I am aware there is very strangely a political 'risk' or 'tax' that could come with sharing this information. I'm aware that in all of this swirling conversation that happens that I am now opening the door to this being part of that discussion," she said.