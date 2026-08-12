AOC Ended Engagement with Longtime Fiancé Riley Roberts Months Before Starting Journey to Freeze Her Eggs

Ocasio-Cortez's relationship status came into question after she announced over the weekend that she had begun the process of freezing her eggs.

The New York Democrat addressed the decision during an Instagram Live.

"I want to share this because I was weighing it for a very long time, and I think that, you know, I was saving for it for a very long time, and there just isn't a ton out there, I feel, and sometimes it can feel very daunting," Ocasio-Cortez said.

But as the congresswoman began publicly documenting the deeply personal experience, questions emerged about the status of her relationship with Roberts.

Leigh Ann Caldwell, Puck News' chief Washington correspondent, claimed a "reputable Democratic source" told her about 18 months ago that Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts had already ended their engagement.

"AOC stopped wearing her engagement ring several months before that," Caldwell wrote on X. "There have been no public photos of her and Riley together in recent history."