Barack Obama Faces Backlash From Critics After Announcing His New Podcast — 'I'll Use This If I Ever Have Trouble Sleeping'
Aug. 12 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Critics are closing the book on Barack Obama's new podcast before the first episode is even out, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former president has announced his new passion project, in which he will discuss books that have "profoundly shaped his worldview and our society." But his haters have already judged the podcast based on its cover.
Barack Obama's New Audio Adventure
Obama is set to open a new chapter in his post-presidential life with his podcast, titled simply, A Great Book with Barack Obama.
Each episode will be available on Audible starting Sept. 24, according to the 65-year-old's announcement.
"At a time when fewer people are able to sit down with a book, it’s important to remember the joy and power that can come from reading," he posted on X, along with a throwback photo of himself standing in front of a giant bookcase. "And some books don't just tell a story – they change the way we see the world."
Obama noted: "A while back, I revisited a few of the books that made an impact on me as a young man, influencing how I think about family, faith, race, politics and America: The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin, Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison, All the Pretty Horses by Cormac McCarthy, Gilead by Marilynne Robinson, All the King’s Men by Robert Penn Warren, and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy by John le Carré.
He revealed the new podcast will feature discussions on these books with some of his famous friends.
"I invited some friends to explore why these books resonate, how they can shape our understanding of ourselves and each other, and why literature matters now more than ever."
Critics Have Already Tuned Out
However, many of his harshest critics have already turned the page on the podcast, slamming the former president in the comments.
"Thanks, I'll use this if I ever have trouble sleeping," one person snarked, as another mocked, "Omg is this funny. I thought it was a joke... I guess it is, actually."
One person was puzzled by Obama's choice of words when selling his series: "Why do you think fewer people are able to read a book now? This seems odd – I think plenty of people do, and most have time – what a bizarre start to a post."
Barack and Michelle Obama's Divorce Rumors Persist
Barack's new adventure comes amid rumors of marriage troubles with his wife, Michelle, especially as the former first lady hasn't shied away from discussing their ups and downs.
During the first episode of her IMO podcast, Michelle revealed she struggled through her years at the White House. However, she gave credit to her brother, Craig Robinson, for helping her "get through" the two terms of his presidency.
"Being married to the president of the United States (is a) thing that none of us kind of banked on," she confessed. "We knew Barack was smart and ambitious, but, you know..."
Michelle also admitted she never wanted her husband to run for president, which he did twice.
Barack and Michelle Clear the Air
The couple tried to quell the rumors during a joint appearance on her podcast, as Michelle assured, "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man. And we've had some really hard times.
"So we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to."
Barack tried to laugh off the rumors, joking: "She took me back! It was touch and go for a while."