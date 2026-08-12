Barack Obama Faces Backlash From Critics After Announcing His New Podcast — 'I'll Use This If I Ever Have Trouble Sleeping'

Obama is set to open a new chapter in his post-presidential life with his podcast, titled simply, A Great Book with Barack Obama.

Each episode will be available on Audible starting Sept. 24, according to the 65-year-old's announcement.

"At a time when fewer people are able to sit down with a book, it’s important to remember the joy and power that can come from reading," he posted on X, along with a throwback photo of himself standing in front of a giant bookcase. "And some books don't just tell a story – they change the way we see the world."