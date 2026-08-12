White House Pushes DOJ to 'Consider New Prosecution' of Former Olympian David Hearn Over Reflecting Pool 'Vandalism' Allegations After Case Was Dropped

According to the Wall Street Journal, White House officials spoke with the Justice Department's Criminal Division last week about whether Hearn could potentially face another prosecution.

The discussions reportedly centered on whether the case could be pursued as a misdemeanor, which would not require prosecutors to obtain an indictment from a grand jury.

The conversations were described as exploratory, and no decision had been made to bring new charges.

Hearn was previously charged by Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, with felony destruction of government property.

Prosecutors accused the former Olympian of causing more than $1,000 in damage to sealant recently installed at the bottom of the Reflecting Pool.

Earlier this month, the DOJ moved to dismiss the charges, citing damage due to "botched installation."