EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Wants King Charles by His Side in Full Reunion'
Aug. 8 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is said to be hoping King Charles will stand beside him at next year's Invictus Games in Birmingham in what sources believe could become the defining public moment of their long-awaited reconciliation after years of family tensions.
Insiders have exclusively told RadarOnline.com the Duke of Sussex sees the event as an opportunity not only to celebrate wounded and injured service personnel but also to demonstrate that the relationship with his father is continuing to heal following their recent private reunion.
Prince Harry Eyes Royal Reunion
Harry, 41, and King Charles, 77, met in person during a family gathering at the King's Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire last month.
The duke's wife, Meghan Markle, 44, and the couple's children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, also attended the reunion, alongside Queen Camilla, 79.
Organizers of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham are now expected to invite the monarch to attend either the opening or closing ceremony, as well as visit sporting events where he could meet competitors from around the world. Harry, who founded the international competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans in 2014, is said to view the invitation as an important next step in rebuilding family ties.
A source close to Harry claimed to Radar: "The reunion last month gave Harry a huge amount of hope that the relationship with his father is finally moving in the right direction after years of distance and disappointment. "He came away feeling there is a genuine opportunity to rebuild those family ties if both sides continue making the effort.
"Having the King attend the Invictus Games would represent far more than simply appearing at a public event. For Harry, it would be a powerful symbol that they have turned a corner and are prepared to move forward together. He wants his father by his side as part of a full reunion."
The insider added, "It would also mean an enormous amount to him personally because Invictus remains the achievement he is proudest of, and seeing his father publicly supporting the competitors and standing beside him would make next year's Games especially meaningful."
King Charles Open to Rebuilding Ties
Another royal insider claimed the monarch was open to spending more time with his youngest son and his grandchildren.
The source said: "There is a growing sense within royal circles that the King would genuinely welcome more opportunities to rebuild his relationship with Harry and spend meaningful time with Archie and Lilibet after missing so much of their childhood.
"Charles has always wanted to know his grandchildren better, and everyone involved understands that occasions such as the Invictus Games could provide the perfect setting to continue repairing those family ties. It would allow them to come together around a cause they all respect, while also showing, in a very visible way, that the door remains open for reconciliation and that the family is gradually moving forward."
Although invitations to members of the Royal family are handled by Invictus Games organizers, Harry's role as founder and patron means he is expected to have significant input into the event.
Harry recently returned to Britain to mark the one-year countdown to the Birmingham Games during an event at the National Exhibition Centre. However, the visit was overshadowed by accommodation issues after Buckingham Palace said he had not accepted an invitation to stay at a royal residence within the required timeframe.
His trip also coincided with a significant legal setback after the High Court dismissed all 97 claims brought by Harry and six co-claimants against Associated Newspapers.
The Duke had originally intended for Markle and their children to accompany him throughout the visit. Still, he changed those plans after learning they would not receive taxpayer-funded security during their stay in Britain.
Markle, who had initially been expected to appear alongside Harry on stage, later reunited with him after he secured a private meeting with the King.
Security Remains a Priority
One insider claimed Harry also believes his father's presence at the Games would underline the importance of his ongoing campaign over security arrangements.
The source added: "Harry believes his father's presence at the Invictus Games would achieve much more than simply lending royal support to the event. In his view, it would underline the importance of the Games and the veterans they celebrate, while also strengthening his long-running argument that his wife and children should be able to travel to Britain with appropriate security.
"Harry feels the two issues have become increasingly connected because he wants his family to be part of such significant moments in his life without concerns over their safety, and he sees the King's backing as something that could add real weight to that position."
Harry is expected to return to London next month for the annual WellChild Awards, which he has supported for 15 years.