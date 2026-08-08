EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Wants King Charles by His Side in Full Reunion'

Harry, 41, and King Charles, 77, met in person during a family gathering at the King's Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire last month.

The duke's wife, Meghan Markle, 44, and the couple's children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, also attended the reunion, alongside Queen Camilla, 79.

Organizers of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham are now expected to invite the monarch to attend either the opening or closing ceremony, as well as visit sporting events where he could meet competitors from around the world. Harry, who founded the international competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans in 2014, is said to view the invitation as an important next step in rebuilding family ties.

A source close to Harry claimed to Radar: "The reunion last month gave Harry a huge amount of hope that the relationship with his father is finally moving in the right direction after years of distance and disappointment. "He came away feeling there is a genuine opportunity to rebuild those family ties if both sides continue making the effort.

"Having the King attend the Invictus Games would represent far more than simply appearing at a public event. For Harry, it would be a powerful symbol that they have turned a corner and are prepared to move forward together. He wants his father by his side as part of a full reunion."

The insider added, "It would also mean an enormous amount to him personally because Invictus remains the achievement he is proudest of, and seeing his father publicly supporting the competitors and standing beside him would make next year's Games especially meaningful."