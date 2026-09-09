AI Could 'Kill Us All' by 2030, Whistleblower Warns in Chilling Message About the 'Level of Danger': 'This is Not a Marketing Stunt'

Coxon, who until Tuesday worked as a researcher at both companies, said in a post on X that he quit out of fear that Anthropic and OpenAI are "gambling with our lives."

"The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade," he tweeted. "This is not a marketing stunt. If anything, many executives and senior researchers will couch their phrasing in the press to sound sensible – but I hear the same people express fear privately. No other human activity poses this level of danger."

The researcher understands the shock of his warning, but reveals, "At OpenAI, many have not deeply internalized the civilizational stakes. At Anthropic, the stakes are well-understood, but they are locked in a race to get there first - they believe no one else will act responsibly, so they must do it themselves, despite the risk."

"Accepting this race and entering the 'endgame' is a hubristic gamble that should not be launched from a private company’s Slack. Attempting to speedrun alignment should require extraordinary confidence that there are no better trajectories available," he continued.