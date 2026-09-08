EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Timed Sussex Letter to Impact Prince Harry Security Meeting'

But sources close to the Sussexes are concerned that its publication came shortly before the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known as Ravec, was due to meet.

One insider claimed: "The concern is about why it was considered necessary for this guidance to emerge immediately before such an important discussion about security. Harry and Meghan's status has been established for years, so inevitably they are questioning the timing. Charles is being accused of timing this to come ahead of Harry's Ravec meeting."

A spokesman for Harry and Markle said: "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."

BBC royal correspondent Daniela Relph said: "Sources close to the couple are also concerned that the publication of the letter yesterday from the royal household was timed to have some kind of impact ahead of the RAVEC meeting.

"I think what all of this does show, whatever the reality of it is, is that there is still much discomfort and mistrust in the relationship between the royal household and the Sussexes."