EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Timed Sussex Letter to Impact Prince Harry Security Meeting'
Sept. 8 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
King Charles has been accused of timing Buckingham Palace's extraordinary clarification of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal status to influence an important meeting over the couple's security arrangements, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 77-year-old monarch ordered his Lord Chamberlain to circulate guidance reiterating that Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, remain private citizens and non-working royals following their return to Britain.
'Still Much Discomfort and Mistrust' Between Sussexes and Royal Family
But sources close to the Sussexes are concerned that its publication came shortly before the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known as Ravec, was due to meet.
One insider claimed: "The concern is about why it was considered necessary for this guidance to emerge immediately before such an important discussion about security. Harry and Meghan's status has been established for years, so inevitably they are questioning the timing. Charles is being accused of timing this to come ahead of Harry's Ravec meeting."
A spokesman for Harry and Markle said: "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."
BBC royal correspondent Daniela Relph said: "Sources close to the couple are also concerned that the publication of the letter yesterday from the royal household was timed to have some kind of impact ahead of the RAVEC meeting.
"I think what all of this does show, whatever the reality of it is, is that there is still much discomfort and mistrust in the relationship between the royal household and the Sussexes."
Bombshell Letter Shakes Up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It is not clear whether Ravec will make a decision about taxpayer-funded protection for Harry and Markle or conduct a further review, while the meeting is understood not to be taking place today.
The Sussexes' concerns nevertheless raise questions about the timing of an intervention that publicly reinforced their separation from the working monarchy.
The chronology has added to tensions. Harry and Markle's team received the letter's contents at 1.59 pm on Monday, September 7.
At 2.19 pm, their representatives contacted Buckingham Palace asking whether the guidance had already been distributed and seeking an opportunity to clarify points before publication.
'No Change to Current Status' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The letter emerged publicly at 3.06 pm.
Another source noted: "Nobody is claiming the letter itself determines a security decision. But from the Sussex perspective, publicly emphasizing that they are private citizens immediately before Ravec considers their position creates an uncomfortable backdrop."
Charles instructed Lord Chamberlain Lord Benyon, the Royal Household's most senior officer, to write to senior government and military stakeholders clarifying the Sussexes' position.
The letter reiterated the King's stance when Harry and Markle announced their return in August.
It states: "It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
"Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used."
Harry lost his automatic taxpayer-funded police protection after stepping down as a working royal in 2020 and has subsequently fought over his security arrangements in Britain.
The palace guidance also draws a firm distinction between the couple's forthcoming public appearances and official royal duties.
It states: "The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
As part of their UK move, Harry and Markle's children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are expected to attend school in Britain near the family's reported countryside base.