EXCLUSIVE: Diddy's $100 Million Defamation Case Exposes Wild Claims of Tapes Featuring '8 Celebrities' — Allegedly 'Including 6 Men, 2 Women and Up to 3 Minors'

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Burgess previously claimed he was handed 11 flash drives that allegedly belonged to Combs' late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.

During an October 31, 2024, NewsNation interview, Burgess claimed the drives contained eight videos featuring eight celebrities at alleged Diddy "freak-offs" or parties.

Burgess claimed six of the celebrities were men, and two were women. He further alleged "two to three, possibly three" of the people shown appeared to be minors. He also claimed the individuals appeared intoxicated and described them as alleged victims of s----- assault.