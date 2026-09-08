EXCLUSIVE: Diddy's $100 Million Defamation Case Exposes Wild Claims of Tapes Featuring '8 Celebrities' — Allegedly 'Including 6 Men, 2 Women and Up to 3 Minors'
Sept. 8 2026, Published 6:24 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs' $100million defamation battle has dragged a series of explosive claims about alleged secret celebrity tapes back into the spotlight — including allegations that eight famous figures appeared in videos connected to the music mogul, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The details surfaced in a September 4 federal court ruling in Combs' lawsuit against Courtney Burgess, attorney Ariel Mitchell and Nexstar Media, the owner of NewsNation.
Burgess Claims Flash Drives Contained Celebrity Videos
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Burgess previously claimed he was handed 11 flash drives that allegedly belonged to Combs' late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.
During an October 31, 2024, NewsNation interview, Burgess claimed the drives contained eight videos featuring eight celebrities at alleged Diddy "freak-offs" or parties.
Burgess claimed six of the celebrities were men, and two were women. He further alleged "two to three, possibly three" of the people shown appeared to be minors. He also claimed the individuals appeared intoxicated and described them as alleged victims of s----- assault.
Combs Fiercely Denies Alleged Tapes Exist
The claims remain fiercely disputed. Combs has accused Burgess of fabricating the existence of the videos and maintains the celebrity footage described publicly by Burgess and Mitchell does not exist.
The court has not ruled that any of the alleged tapes are real, nor has any of the eight purported celebrities been identified in the September ruling.
During the NewsNation segment, the host told viewers the network allegedly knew who the eight people were but would not publicly name them because they were being described as potential victims of s-- crimes.
The Mystery Eight
That remark later became part of Combs' defamation fight against Nexstar. Combs argued NewsNation helped give credibility to the allegations by broadcasting them and making statements suggesting the network had knowledge about the purported tapes.
But U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan ruled the host's comments, when viewed in context, were based on information supplied by Burgess and Mitchell rather than independent declarations that the tapes existed.
The judge dismissed that portion of Combs' claim against Nexstar after finding he had not adequately alleged actual malice by the media company over the celebrity-tape allegations. However, Combs' broader legal war remains alive.
His defamation case against Mitchell survived her attempt to have the claims thrown out entirely.
Combs Seeks $100Million as Legal Battle Moves Forward
The judge noted Combs alleges Mitchell publicly presented herself as having knowledge of evidence he claims never existed, including alleged explicit videos involving celebrities.
Mitchell had also appeared in Peacock's The Making of a Bad Boy, where she discussed Burgess' purported flash drives and claimed they involved eight distinct individuals, including A-list celebrities, who allegedly may not have known they were being recorded.
Combs is seeking at least $100million in damages, accusing the defendants of spreading false claims that destroyed his reputation and caused economic harm.
The case now moves forward, with the parties ordered to discuss next steps — including the possibility of mediation or a settlement conference.