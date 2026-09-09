Prince Harry's U.K. Return Fails to Heal Royal Rift as Duke Remains 'Angry' and 'Miserable': 'No Chance of Prince William Reconciliation'

Harry and Markle's sudden move back to the UK after their foot-stomping exit in 2020 appeared to have stemmed from warmed-up relations with the king following a July 10 meeting with the monarch at his country home, Highgrove House.

At that point, the king finally got to reunite with the couple's children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, for the first time since 2022.

Even so, Charles was reportedly only given short notice on August 16 that the pair were planning to move back to England, three days before it was revealed to the rest of the world.

"Obviously, he's a lot warmer towards his father than he used to be. I don't think there's any chance he's made up with William or is going to," Griffiths shared. "So sadly, the record has not changed. It's business as usual for a very angry and slightly miserable Harry."