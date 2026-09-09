Prince Harry's U.K. Return Fails to Heal Royal Rift as Duke Remains 'Angry' and 'Miserable': 'No Chance of Prince William Reconciliation'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Six years away from the U.K. appears to have done little to ease Prince Harry's frustration with the royal family, as old friends claim the duke remains deeply "angry," according to an expert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Even before King Charles III delivered a letter reminding Harry, 41, and wife Meghan Markle, 45, that they were “private citizens” who do not represent the monarchy, the royal was said to be "infuriated" with the institution.
Prince Harry's Head Is Still in 2020 Megxit Space, Royal Expert Claims
"Well, I can tell you his head is exactly where it was pretty much in 2020 when he left," the Daily Mail's royal expert Charlotte Griffiths revealed on the Tuesday, September 8, episode of The Royalist podcast.
The duke’s allegedly disgruntled state of mind has reportedly left his former friends in Britain deeply disappointed, as they had hoped six years soaking up the California sunshine more than 5,000 miles away would have helped Harry move past the grievances that helped fuel his exit as a working royal.
Prince Harry's Former UK Friends Allegedly Feel Let Down
"That's been so dispiriting for friends of mine on his outer circle and some in his inner circle, who said they were sort of hoping that Harry would come back to the UK and there'd be this new bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, possibly that tail between his legs, Prince Harry feeling contrite, friendly, warm and fuzzy," Griffiths shared.
"And that is not the case. He's angry. He's definitely infuriated with the institution, just as he ever was," the royal journalist explained.
'Business as Usual' for 'Very Angry' Prince Harry
Harry and Markle's sudden move back to the UK after their foot-stomping exit in 2020 appeared to have stemmed from warmed-up relations with the king following a July 10 meeting with the monarch at his country home, Highgrove House.
At that point, the king finally got to reunite with the couple's children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, for the first time since 2022.
Even so, Charles was reportedly only given short notice on August 16 that the pair were planning to move back to England, three days before it was revealed to the rest of the world.
"Obviously, he's a lot warmer towards his father than he used to be. I don't think there's any chance he's made up with William or is going to," Griffiths shared. "So sadly, the record has not changed. It's business as usual for a very angry and slightly miserable Harry."
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reminded They Are 'Private Citizens'
The late Queen Elizabeth II once told Harry and Markle that they wouldn't be allowed to lead a "half-in, half-out" royal life ahead of their exit from royal duties.
It appears that little has changed. In a letter sent at the king's direction to senior government, military, and Lord Lieutenancy officials on Monday, September 7, it was clarified that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still not working royals, do not represent the monarchy, and that their HRH styles are firmly filed away "in abeyance" and "not to be used."
The letter further reinforced the duo's desire for "privacy," adding: "The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."