Accused Lindsay Clancy 'Copycat' Corie Walsh's Ex-Pal 'Shocked' by Alleged Brutal Killing of Her 2-Year-Old Son

The former classmate told TMZ that Walsh was "beautiful, kind, intelligent, talented, and giving." They previously attended a small Catholic high school together, but the women hadn't spoken since graduation.

While the friend didn't want to be named, she recalled that Walsh got along well with others and participated in Helping Hands club, senior Powderpuff games, and liturgy through Catholic Mass.

When the pal learned of the horrific circumstances surrounding Walsh allegedly killing her son during a "psychotic episode" before harming herself, she was stunned.

"Never in a million years could I have imagined something so tragic," she claimed.

Walsh reportedly told investigators after her arrest that she believed her son was the "devil" and "anti-Christ," which the high school friend found curious. She said that was "not at all" in line with the Walsh she knew, adding, "None of us were church freaks," even though they regularly attended Mass as part of the school's curriculum.

The classmate didn't want to speculate about what her former friend's life had been like since they last spoke, but said the story is heartbreaking, "most especially for the loss of an innocent little boy."