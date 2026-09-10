Pete Davidson Confessed He Wanted to Be the Dad He Didn't Have Growing Up — After Father Scott Davidson Died in 9/11 Attacks

One day before the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, RadarOnline.com revisits the death of Pete's heroic dad, Scott, and how the young comedian has kept his memory alive.

Pete Davidson once reflected on how much it would mean to him to be a father after growing up without one for much of his childhood.

Pete Davidson said he found out about his father's death on television.

Pete was only 7 years old. He's since revealed that he found out about his dad's death on television when he was listed among firefighters who had passed away.

Scott was a New York City firefighter who responded to the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center. He tragically died at 33 while helping evacuate survivors when the North Tower collapsed.

Pete Davidson said it would be 'awesome' have a kid in a 2020 interview.

Back in 2020, Pete revealed it was one of his ultimate dreams to have a child of his own.

"I love love. That’s how I grew up," he said during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God. "Just my mom, my sister – I didn’t have a man around the house, so I was just like, ‘When am I going to find my Princess Charming?’ That’s all I’ve ever wanted."

"I just want to have a kid, that’s it. I think that would be awesome," he continued. "I want to be there for something or do something that I didn’t have growing up. That’s my biggest thing."