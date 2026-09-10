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Home > News > Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Confessed He Wanted to Be the Dad He Didn't Have Growing Up — After Father Scott Davidson Died in 9/11 Attacks

Pete Davidson lost his father, Scott, at 7 years old.
Source: MEGA ; petedavidson.93/instagram

Pete Davidson lost his father, Scott, at 7 years old.

Sept. 10 2026, Updated 1:45 p.m. ET

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Pete Davidson once reflected on how much it would mean to him to be a father after growing up without one for much of his childhood.

One day before the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, RadarOnline.com revisits the death of Pete's heroic dad, Scott, and how the young comedian has kept his memory alive.

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Scott Davidson Died at 33

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Pete Davidson said he found out about his father's death on television.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson said he found out about his father's death on television.

Scott was a New York City firefighter who responded to the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center. He tragically died at 33 while helping evacuate survivors when the North Tower collapsed.

Pete was only 7 years old. He's since revealed that he found out about his dad's death on television when he was listed among firefighters who had passed away.

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Pete Davidson Wanted to 'Do Something' He 'Didn't Have Growing Up'

Pete Davidson said it would be 'awesome' have a kid in a 2020 interview.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson said it would be 'awesome' have a kid in a 2020 interview.

Back in 2020, Pete revealed it was one of his ultimate dreams to have a child of his own.

"I love love. That’s how I grew up," he said during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God. "Just my mom, my sister – I didn’t have a man around the house, so I was just like, ‘When am I going to find my Princess Charming?’ That’s all I’ve ever wanted."

"I just want to have a kid, that’s it. I think that would be awesome," he continued. "I want to be there for something or do something that I didn’t have growing up. That’s my biggest thing."

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Pete Davidson Welcomes Daughter Scottie With Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt share a daughter, Scottie.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt share a daughter, Scottie.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 33, got his wish when he welcomed his daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, with his then-partner, Elsie Hewitt. She is named in honor of his father.

"It was really cool that Elsie also wanted to name her Scottie," he told the New York Post. "My dad's name was Scott, but his nickname was Scotty. When she arrived, we both looked at her and were like, 'She looks like a Scottie.' It's nice to keep that name alive."

The pair have since called it quits, but they continue to co-parent their child.

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Pete Davidson Keeps 'Old Videos and Pictures' of His Dad for Scottie

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Pete Davidson reflected on one day telling his daughter about her grandpa.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson reflected on one day telling his daughter about her grandpa.

Reflecting on his dad's death, Pete admitted that he thought his dad was an "old guy" when he was a kid.

"He's 33. But now I'm there, and I have a kid, and that would be like my kid not having her dad," he told the New York Post. "So this year is extra tough, but also extra beautiful because I get to spend the day with Scottie. It'll be very healing and special."

He also opened up on how he might tell his daughter about her late grandfather one day.

"Luckily, I have some time," he said of his only child, who will turn 1 year old in December. "I have old videos and pictures and stuff, and I'm excited to share the classic stories I have of him with her."

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