EXCLUSIVE: Dave Grohl Reveals Heartbreak Over Kurt Cobain Loss

The band had not listened to their recordings since Cobain's death, making the sessions to finish the Unplugged album an especially painful experience.

Grohl recalled the period while appearing in If These Walls Could Rock, a documentary series examining the Sunset Marquis hotel in West Hollywood and its place in rock history.

He said: "We hadn't listened to any Nirvana since Kurt's passing. Listening to our friend every day that had passed away – oh God, it broke my heart."

Grohl recalled that producer Scott Litt eventually stopped the tape during one session and asked whether they wanted to continue.

The drummer said: "Nope."

The Foo Fighters frontman added the sessions took place after he first stayed at the Sunset Marquis with the band to work on the record. The emotional weight of hearing Cobain's voice and the music again made the process difficult, even as Grohl and the other surviving members worked to complete the album.