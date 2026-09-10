Kathy Griffin Slammed for Joking Barron Trump Sends Her Notes Saying 'Don't Kill My Daddy': 'She's Such a Garbage Human'

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Griffin was asked about the controversial photo, which earned a large amount of public backlash at the time.

While Griffin acknowledged that not everyone believed she actually wanted to kill the president, she chuckled, "Barron does."

She added, "He’ll send me a note once a month just saying, ‘Don’t kill my daddy.’ But, you know Barron, he’s the sensitive one. What can I do?"

Griffin was swiftly called out by critics online.

"She's such a garbage human," one person wrote on Facebook.

Another person added, "Whether you like someone or hate someone it’s never good to wish death on, there’s always Karma."

Griffin was also called a "ghoul" by a separate user on X.

But MAGA supporters weren't the only ones appalled by Griffin's joke.

"First and foremost, I am not a Trump supporter by any means," one social media user wrote. "You were not funny back then, and this isn't funny either."