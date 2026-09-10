Trump Called Out Over Baffling Response to Delaying $5,000 Checks Until After Midterms: 'Utter Gibberish'
Sept. 10 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump offered up a baffling response when asked why his promise to give each American $5,000 has been delayed until after the midterms, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a preview of an interview that will air on the September 10 episode of Ingraham Angle, host Laura Ingraham confronts the president about the checks.
'Because the Democrats Can't Do It'
"Why not just give the money now? If you have the money, why not give it now?" Ingraham asks in the clip, before the 80-year-old goes on a confusing tangent.
"Because the Democrats can’t do it," Trump's kicked off his response. "Because for them, it's negative growth. With us, it's so positive."
The politician continued, "So, we're taking in $21trillion. No country has ever taken in anywhere near that. It’s four or five times higher than the next one. All because of the beautiful word you and I love more than most others: tariffs."
Critics were left scratching their heads over Trump's answer, as one person raged, "Utter f------ gibberish."
Critic Go Off on Trump: 'It Won't Pass Now Either'
Another suggested, "Here is why… after the republicans get crushed in the midterms, he'll blame democrats for not passing it. It won’t pass now either..." and one commentator said, "If he gets any dumber, he’ll literally forget to breathe."
"I'm not saying he’s an idiot, but there’s a village somewhere that misses him terribly," one person quipped.
On Wednesday, September 9, during his speech at the Republican National Committee's midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, Trump claimed U.S. adults will receive $5,000 dividend checks only if Republicans keep their control of Congress following the November midterms.
"Because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," he boasted to an audience of his supporters.
Trump Accused of Bribing Americans
However, Trump has made wild proposals in the past that have fallen apart. He previously proposed checks of up to $2,000 from revenue generated by his administration's tariffs. However, the Supreme Court rejected his tariffs earlier this year.
The president, along with Elon Musk, also offered $5,000 dividend checks while the world's richest man operated the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Americans, however, have yet to receive any checks.
Trump's latest promise would cost $1.2trillion in total, and many have accused the president of attempting to bribe Americans for their vote, including Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.
"Trump's presidency is so failed and broken, he is resorting to trying to bribe the American people for their votes," Schumer said. "An insult to Americans, to democracy, and an admission of how absolutely screwed he is."
'Idiocracy' Comparison
Meanwhile, Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, noted that Trump does not have the authority to send money without Congress' approval.
"The idea that we've had fiscal success is backwards and bordering on laughable," Goldwein said. "We don't have surpluses to give away."
Former MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene also called out the $5,000 promise, comparing Trump's speech to the satirical film, Idiocracy. In the film, Terry Crews plays President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho and gives a campaign speech promising to give everyone in the country $1million.
"Our President’s speech at the RNC midterm convention," MTG quipped on X. "$5,000 for the peasants will be in the mail after the election only if you vote Republican, along with those DOGE and tariff money checks."