Trump Called Out Over Baffling Response to Delaying $5,000 Checks Until After Midterms: 'Utter Gibberish'

"Why not just give the money now? If you have the money, why not give it now?" Ingraham asks in the clip, before the 80-year-old goes on a confusing tangent.

"Because the Democrats can’t do it," Trump's kicked off his response. "Because for them, it's negative growth. With us, it's so positive."

The politician continued, "So, we're taking in $21trillion. No country has ever taken in anywhere near that. It’s four or five times higher than the next one. All because of the beautiful word you and I love more than most others: tariffs."

Critics were left scratching their heads over Trump's answer, as one person raged, "Utter f------ gibberish."