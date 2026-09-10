Prince William 'Didn't Want Diana's Memory Used as U.K. Relaunch Pad for Meghan Markle' as Planned Awards Bash Falls Apart

The gala dinner scheduled for September 18 at London's fashionable Raffles Hotel was canceled on short notice after Harry and Markle released a statement on September 2 that they were "not scheduled to attend," despite reports that the Duke of Sussex was to be a featured guest.

"After a lengthy consultation with our lawyers, I am able to say that it's my understanding that an event organized by the Diana Awards was indeed booked," royal insider Tom Sykes revealed on his Wednesday, September 9, The Royalist podcast.

He went on to allege that "plans had been made for" a particular musician to perform at the event and "key people involved in it had been asked about their availability and if they would be available."