Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince William

Prince William 'Didn't Want Diana's Memory Used as U.K. Relaunch Pad for Meghan Markle' as Planned Awards Bash Falls Apart

Photo of Prince William and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince William reportedly didn't want Meghan Markle to use The Diana Award as a U.K. 'relaunch pad.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince William allegedly stepped in and put the brakes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's planned appearance at The Diana Award gala dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The humanitarian award honoring the late Princess Diana is the only charity the estranged brothers still jointly support, and the 44-year-old future king reportedly didn't want Markle, 45, using it as her U.K. "launching pad" following her and Harry's return to Britain.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Diana Award Cancelation

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shot down reports that they were attending The Diana Award's gala dinner.

The gala dinner scheduled for September 18 at London's fashionable Raffles Hotel was canceled on short notice after Harry and Markle released a statement on September 2 that they were "not scheduled to attend," despite reports that the Duke of Sussex was to be a featured guest.

"After a lengthy consultation with our lawyers, I am able to say that it's my understanding that an event organized by the Diana Awards was indeed booked," royal insider Tom Sykes revealed on his Wednesday, September 9, The Royalist podcast.

He went on to allege that "plans had been made for" a particular musician to perform at the event and "key people involved in it had been asked about their availability and if they would be available."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Was Reportedly 'Reaching Out to British Designers to Dress Her'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle reportedly was reaching out to designers for a gown to wear to the gala dinner.

"But why is it no longer going ahead? I think it speaks to what you're saying about the difficulty of the relationship, the difficulty of the situation that Harry is putting William into," Sykes explained during the discussion with TalkTV's Samara Gill.

The royal insider also claimed Markle had been "very keen to go to the event" and "had apparently even got to the stage of reaching out to British designers to dress her."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The Diana Award Still Enjoys the Joint Support of William and Harry

Photo of Prince Wiliiam and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Both Prince Wiliiam and Prince Harry still actively support The Diana Award.

The Diana Award may be in a sensitive spot amid Harry and William's estrangement. Sykes explained that while the brothers "are not actually patrons of it," the organization still "enjoys the support of both of the princes."

"And I wouldn't be surprised, let's put it this way, if William felt that he didn't want his mother's memory used as a kind of relaunch pad for Meghan in the U.K," Sykes added.

The Mail on Sunday reported the Sussexes planned to attend The Diana Award dinner after landing back in the U.K. on August 26, one week after their surprise decision to ditch Montecito, California, after six years and relocate to Britain.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Meghan Markle's Hollywood dreams have reportedly run out of steam as her entertainment plans falter.

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Hollywood Dreams Have 'Run Out of Steam'

Photo of Princess Charlotte

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Charlotte Faces School Dilemma as Eton Still Says 'No'

Prince William and Prince Harry's Recent Support of The Diana Award

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William recently supported The Diana Award inPrince at a June event in London.

"Despite the Daily Mail’s reporting to the contrary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not scheduled to attend a Diana Award event at Raffles Hotel, OWO London, on September 18," a statement from their spokesperson read. "Facts matter. Accuracy matters. Apparently, neither made the guest list for this particular story."

Both brothers have been active with The Diana Award despite their estrangement.

Harry attended a Diana Award event during a U.K. trip in September 2025, while William appeared virtually at the charity's 2023 gala dinner rather than attending in person.

The future king also joined a Diana Award event at SXSW London in June, where he met Legacy Award recipients, posed for photos and selfies and heard about their visions for a brighter future.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.