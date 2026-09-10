EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Trump Pardon Chief Fighting DOJ for Secret Records Behind Mel Gibson's Gun-Rights Scandal

She said her office had identified dozens of candidates who had undergone review before Justice Department leadership narrowed the list.

But Oyer claimed she was then asked to add Gibson — who had not gone through the same vetting process — after his name was raised by senior officials.

She refused to recommend the actor without what she described as a standard background investigation, citing concerns over his prior domestic violence conviction and public safety. Gibson lost his ability to possess firearms following a 2011 misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

Oyer has said she believed restoring firearm rights in cases involving domestic violence demanded additional scrutiny and that she would not sign off simply because Gibson had powerful connections to President Donald Trump.