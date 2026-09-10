EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Clancy Demands Judge ACQUIT Her After 11-1 Mistrial — Lawyers Say Prosecutors' Own Experts Proved She Was Mentally Ill

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Clancy's attorneys argue the Commonwealth failed to present enough evidence for a rational jury to find beyond a reasonable doubt that she was criminally responsible for the January 24, 2023 killings.

Clancy was indicted on three counts of murder and three counts of strangulation following the deaths of her children. Her trial ended in a mistrial on September 4 after jurors deliberated for more than seven days and repeatedly reported they were deadlocked.

The new filing claims 11 jurors were prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, while one juror refused.