Lindsay Clancy Juror Claims Lone Holdout Mimicked Children's Strangulation With Exercise Band During Deliberations: 'I Was Shocked'

Clancy's case was declared a mistrial after 11 men and women reached a "not guilty" consensus, while the 12th juror refused to change his position, which favored conviction.

Tensions inside the jury room boiled over during the seven days jurors deliberated, especially after the holdout reportedly decided to reenact the gruesome killings.

"He took the exercise band out of the bag, grabbed an empty water bottle, and tied the band around the water bottle and pulled it," Dargie, who was juror number 10, told ABC News.

"I was so shocked," he continued. "It didn't make any sense to me. We're not here to play detective – it's not a game of Clue. This is serious."

Dargie said he asked the juror what he was doing and why, but got no answer.