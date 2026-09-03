EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Ex-Pardon Chief Claims She Was Illegally Fired After Refusing to Restore Mel Gibson's Gun Rights

Oyer, who served as Pardon Attorney from April 2022 until March 2025, claims she was placed on a working group shortly after Trump returned to office that was tasked with identifying people who could be considered for restoration of their gun rights following criminal convictions.

Oyer's office initially assembled a list of roughly 95 candidates who had old, nonviolent convictions and had undergone extensive background reviews. The list was later cut to nine people by then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's staff. But Oyer claims Blanche's team later instructed her to add Gibson to the list.

The movie star had lost his gun rights following a domestic violence conviction, according to the lawsuit, and had allegedly asked then-Attorney General Pam Bondi to use her authority to restore them.

Oyer said she had serious concerns because Gibson had not undergone the same investigation as the other candidates and her staff could not evaluate his potential risk of reoffending. On March 6, 2025, she allegedly informed Blanche's staff that she could not recommend Gibson for restoration.