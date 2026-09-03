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EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Ex-Pardon Chief Claims She Was Illegally Fired After Refusing to Restore Mel Gibson's Gun Rights

President Donald Trump ,Attorney Elizabeth Oyer,Mel Gibson
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Oyer claims she was fired after refusing to back the restoration of Mel Gibson's gun rights.

Sept. 3 2026, Updated 7:00 p.m. ET

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President Trump's former pardon chief claims she was illegally fired from the Justice Department after refusing to recommend that Hollywood star Mel Gibson have his gun rights restored, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a federal lawsuit obtained by Radar, former U.S. Pardon Attorney Elizabeth Oyer alleges she was pushed to help Gibson regain his firearm rights because of the actor's personal relationship with Trump – and was abruptly booted from her job after refusing to play ball.

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The Mel Gibson Request

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U.S. Pardon Attorney Elizabeth Oyer
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Oyer says she refused to recommend restoring Gibson's gun rights.

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Oyer, who served as Pardon Attorney from April 2022 until March 2025, claims she was placed on a working group shortly after Trump returned to office that was tasked with identifying people who could be considered for restoration of their gun rights following criminal convictions.

Oyer's office initially assembled a list of roughly 95 candidates who had old, nonviolent convictions and had undergone extensive background reviews. The list was later cut to nine people by then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's staff. But Oyer claims Blanche's team later instructed her to add Gibson to the list.

The movie star had lost his gun rights following a domestic violence conviction, according to the lawsuit, and had allegedly asked then-Attorney General Pam Bondi to use her authority to restore them.

Oyer said she had serious concerns because Gibson had not undergone the same investigation as the other candidates and her staff could not evaluate his potential risk of reoffending. On March 6, 2025, she allegedly informed Blanche's staff that she could not recommend Gibson for restoration.

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A 'Bullying Tone'

Mel Gibson
Source: MEGA

Gibson's gun rights are at the center of Oyer's explosive firing lawsuit.

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Oyer claims a senior official then called her and pressured her to reconsider, pointing to Gibson's personal relationship with Trump and allegedly using a "bullying tone" while suggesting she would be wise to make the recommendation.

The following day, Oyer sent a new memo that stopped short of recommending Gibson and instead stated that the ultimate decision belonged to the Attorney General.

Hours later, she claims a colleague pulled her from a meeting and told her DOJ security officers were waiting in her office.

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Elizabeth Oyer Fired Hours Later

President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Oyer claims pressure mounted after officials cited Gibson's personal relationship with Trump.

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Oyer said she was handed a termination memo signed by Blanche, ordered to pack her belongings, and escorted from the building.

Now, Oyer argues Blanche did not even have the authority to fire her.

Her lawsuit claims the DOJ's own longstanding legal position is that only the Attorney General can exercise the Article II authority being cited to remove certain department officials.

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The Pam Bondi Power Dispute

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Pam Bondi
Source: MEGA

Oyer claims only Pam Bondi had the authority to legally fire her.

At the time Oyer was fired, that person was Bondi – not Blanche.

Oyer further points to a separate DOJ filing in which the department argued that an inferior officer "may only be removed by the Attorney General" and that no other DOJ official possesses that authority.

She is asking a federal judge to declare her termination unlawful and legally void, order her reinstatement, and restore the pay and benefits she claims she lost.

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