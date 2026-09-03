'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham and ‘Mob Wives’ Star Marissa Jade Seen in Tiny Bikinis in Austin — After They're Ripped for Viral Video

Followers got a kick out of the ladies jumping on the viral dance craze and lip-syncing to Dolly Babe's Pink Blush, which has taken TikTok by storm.

But not everyone appeared to have the lyrics down. While Jade confidently mouthed her lines, Abraham and several others shimmied along, licked their lips, and playfully pointed at the camera.

"So you guys couldn't learn the song before you did that?" one follower asked in the comments. Some critics wanted to know what dancing to the X-rated lyrics while scantily clad had to do with being "empowered moms."

"What does this have to do with protecting kids?" a second user asked.

Fans followed Abraham's journey into motherhood, first on MTV's 16 and Pregnant, where she gave birth to her daughter, Sophia, in February 2009, and then joined the inaugural cast of Teen Mom.

Jade is the mother of an 18-year-old son, Jaiden Joseph.