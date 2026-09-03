'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham and ‘Mob Wives’ Star Marissa Jade Seen in Tiny Bikinis in Austin — After They're Ripped for Viral Video
Sept. 3 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Former reality stars Farrah Abraham and Marissa Jade competed side by side for who had the more sizzling bikini body, and RadarOnline.com has the steamy photos.
The 35-year-old Teen Mom alum and the 41-year-old former Mob Wives star flaunted their busty chests as they sat on loungers taking in the late summer sun on August 27.
Ladies Who Lounge
Abraham spilled out of the orange-and-black tiger-striped top, with matching string bottoms tied at the hips. She debuted a new bright red hair color that may or may not have been a wig.
Jade's swimwear included a black top that was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, with cut-out designs in the center and sides. He pin-straight raven locks cascaded down her backside, giving a full view of her bikini.
The ladies were photographed mugging for selfies, with the former Big Brother star puckering up her puffy lips in one shot. Abraham was seen spraying sungreen on her chest for a glistening effect.
Marissa Jade and Farrah Abraham Pose for Selfies
It appeared Jade had traveled from New York City to join Abraham poolside in Austin, Texas, where she has called the capital home since 2013.
The ladies danced together in an August 19 video they shared on Instagram, wearing form-fitting minidresses, while celebrating being "empowered moms," joined by fellow content creators Misha Mai, Courtney Ann Bright, and Steph Mi.
'Kinda Chic to have empowered mom friends who protect their kids and are 10 OUT OF 10. Normalize having a great mom group who do not create mother wounds for their kids. Big hugs," the pair wrote in the caption.
Critics Go Off on Ex-Reality Stars
Followers got a kick out of the ladies jumping on the viral dance craze and lip-syncing to Dolly Babe's Pink Blush, which has taken TikTok by storm.
But not everyone appeared to have the lyrics down. While Jade confidently mouthed her lines, Abraham and several others shimmied along, licked their lips, and playfully pointed at the camera.
"So you guys couldn't learn the song before you did that?" one follower asked in the comments. Some critics wanted to know what dancing to the X-rated lyrics while scantily clad had to do with being "empowered moms."
"What does this have to do with protecting kids?" a second user asked.
Fans followed Abraham's journey into motherhood, first on MTV's 16 and Pregnant, where she gave birth to her daughter, Sophia, in February 2009, and then joined the inaugural cast of Teen Mom.
Jade is the mother of an 18-year-old son, Jaiden Joseph.
Fun in the Sun
Abraham has never been shy about going under the knife for a series of enhancements, first boosting her bust from an A to a C cup in 2011.
Just two years later, the Iowa native went bigger again, upgrading to a D cup and swapping her saline implants for silicone.
Abraham underwent a third surgery in 2015 to boost her girls from a size 650cc to 800cc, but also had scar tissue from a previous operation removed.
Sunscreen for Extra Shine
While Abraham has been candid about plastic surgery done on her sizable chest, Jade has always maintained that hers is all natural.
She even had singer Amelia Lily fondle her chest during Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 to show that her parts were real, able to jiggle and move freely.
Jade noted that she got her impressive chest from genetics, explaining that her mom was a D-cup for her entire life, while the women on her dad's Italian side of her family were "even bigger" in their bra sizes.