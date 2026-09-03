Scott Jennings Grilled Over His 'Calls' With Missing Mitch McConnell — as Senator, 84, Hasn't Been Seen in Over 80 Days
Sept. 3 2026, Published 6:39 p.m. ET
Scott Jennings was grilled about the last time he spoke with Mitch McConnell amid continued calls for proof of life from the senator, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It's been more than 80 days since the ailing Kentucky politician has been seen publicly.
Inside Mitch McConnell's Mysterious Health Issues
On June 14, McConnell, 84, was taken to the hospital after suffering a fall in his Washington, D.C., home. Several weeks passed with little information released on his condition or when he would be released from the hospital and able to go back to work.
As calls for information intensified, gossip swirled that McConnell was in a coma, or even that he had already died.
But the conservative commentator appeared to try to dispel the rumors. On July 7, Jennings claimed he'd talked with McConnell on the phone for roughly 20 minutes about current events.
A few days later, McConnell released a statement about his health and a photo of him in bed. His office confirmed that he had not suffered a heart attack, stroke, or broken any bones, nor were any tumors found. They did say he had a mild case of pneumonia.
On July 27, his team released another photo and a statement that he was still on the road to recovery.
He was reportedly released from a rehabilitation clinic in early August.
'I Haven't Spoken to Him for Several Days'
As the three-month mark of his disappearance from the public eye approaches, CNN anchor Kasie Hunt spoke with Jennings about McConnell's status.
"I haven't spoken to him for several days, just to be clear. I know he's at home. I know he's still doing his recovery," Jennings claimed. "The Senate goes back in on the 14th of September. I know they're fighting to get him back to work. I know he wants to go back to work, and I know he wants to finish his term, and it's his intention to do so."
"The man's a fighter," he added, referring to McConnell. "Overcoming polio proves that, and so my thoughts and prayers are with him. I hope he comes back to work. And there's some big, big issues coming up later this fall."
CNN Anchor Pushes Scott Jennings for Information
When Hunt asked Jennings exactly when was the last time he spoke to the elderly politician, Jennings gave a mixed response.
"It‘s been several days," he said. "A couple of weeks."
He later clarified that it had indeed been "a couple of weeks" since they had a conversation.
Hunt then asked him if he thinks McConnell "intends to finish out the term that he has."
"His intention is to finish his term, as far as I know. And his intention is to hopefully go back to work, and as you pointed out, this is his last term," Jennings explained. "There‘s a Senate race in Kentucky this fall, and one way or the other, his term will end in January."
Scott Jennings Agrees There Should Be More Clarity Publicly
Jennings also said that he agreed McConnell's office needed to be providing more information to the public on the situation.
"I think between now and the 14th, they need to tell the people of Kentucky his intentions on going back to the Senate floor. There's votes on the floor. There'll be votes in committee," he continued. "There's things coming up that are important to the people of Kentucky."
"So, yes," he said. "I think between now and the 14th, they need to make clear their intentions about what his capabilities are going to be when the Senate goes back into its session."