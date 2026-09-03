EXCLUSIVE: Trump Golf Course Fight Escalates — Opponents Accuse Administration of Starting Historic D.C. Overhaul Before Final Approval

The plaintiffs claim the activity includes the removal of more than 60 trees, the cutting down of a cherry tree near the Blue Course's 14th hole, surveying work, and the staging of heavy equipment, including an excavator and Bobcats, around the public course.

The filing comes as the preservation group continues its legal fight against the Department of the Interior and National Park Service over plans for the golf property.

Government lawyers have pushed back, telling the plaintiffs that the activity amounts to "routine" maintenance and that it remains unclear whether current tree removal and other work are tied to any future redesign because "no decision has been reached."

But the plaintiffs say what is happening on the ground tells a different story.