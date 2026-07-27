Mitch McConnell Releases New Photo: Ailing Senator, 84, Confirms He's 'Continuing His Recovery' and Undergoing 'Intense Physical Therapy' Amid Rumors He Was 'Brain Dead'

In his statement, he revealed that he was "still working hard" in hopes of resuming his "full schedule" at the Senate and in his home state of Kentucky once he's fully recovered.

However, he is currently undergoing "intense physical therapy" after his fall in June and is not yet ready to be discharged from a rehabilitation facility.

"As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon," he concluded his statement.