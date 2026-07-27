Mitch McConnell Releases New Photo: Ailing Senator, 84, Confirms He's 'Continuing His Recovery' and Undergoing 'Intense Physical Therapy' Amid Rumors He Was 'Brain Dead'
July 27 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Mitch McConnell has shared another health update amid growing demands that he give the American public definitive proof of life more than one month after he was rushed to the hospital, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, July 27, the Kentucky senator, 84, released a new photo of himself propped up by a pillow and smiling from his bed next to his wife, Elaine Chao.
Mitch McConnell Still in 'Intense Physical Therapy' After Fall
In his statement, he revealed that he was "still working hard" in hopes of resuming his "full schedule" at the Senate and in his home state of Kentucky once he's fully recovered.
However, he is currently undergoing "intense physical therapy" after his fall in June and is not yet ready to be discharged from a rehabilitation facility.
"As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon," he concluded his statement.
Mitch McConnell's Doctors Provide Health Update
In addition to McConnell's words, the Office of the Attending Physician also released a statement confirming that the ailing politician is continuing "his recovery."
"Physicians visit with the Senator every day, discussing all aspects of his rehabilitation care," the statement read. "Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls."
"His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office."
Rumors of McConnell's Failing Health
This is the second photo update the senator has provided since he was taken to the hospital more than one month ago.
As Radar previously reported, McConnell was found unconscious at his Washington, D.C., home on June 14. Over the next few weeks, his office only provided vague statements on his health with no clear indication of what had happened, sparking rampant rumors that he was "brain dead" or even that he had already died.
Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told TMZ that she believed the Republican Party was "basically staying silent while such a powerful Republican senator is basically laying in a hospital like a vegetable."
Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna claimed the 84-year-old was "dead," comparing the situation to the comedy Weekend at Bernie's.
On July 12, McConnell released his first photo since his hospitalization and explained that he'd been under medical care after suffering a fall in his home.
He claimed that he had not broken any bones in the fall, that he did not have a concussion, and that he had not experienced a heart attack or a stroke. He also said the doctors had not found any tumors or bleeds, but noted he had fought a mild case of pneumonia.
However, the lack of video evidence caused many critics to speculate that the picture had been generated with AI as a ploy to conceal the alleged truth about his health.