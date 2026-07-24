Mitch McConnell's Hometown Newspaper Publishes Scathing Pre-Obituary Weeks After Senator, 84, Was Rumored to Be 'Brain Dead' in the Hospital

The "tribute" to McConnell was penned in the Louisville Courier Journal.

Gerth pointed out two main issues McConnell caused, which allegedly tarnished his legacy.

McConnell was accused of "hypocritical manipulation of the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation process." The Supreme Court was always meant to be an entity removed from legislators with a more objective point of view. However, under the current board, the powers at play began to weigh more conservative, and McConnell allegedly cheered it on.

Similarly, McConnell favored a far-right capture of the executive branch.

Gerth also called out McConnell's support for President Donald Trump. While McConnell spoke out against Trump, 80, following the January 6 march on the Capitol, he refused to indict him. In fact, he even supported his re-election campaign in 2024.

"Even when Trump said racist things about McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, McConnell continued to bend his knee," wrote Gerth.