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Home > Politics > Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell's Hometown Newspaper Publishes Scathing Pre-Obituary Weeks After Senator, 84, Was Rumored to Be 'Brain Dead' in the Hospital

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Mitch McConnell is currently recovering, according to reports.

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July 24 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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Mitch McConnell received hate from his home state amid continued speculation about his health.

The 84-year-old senator was the target of a "pre-obituary" published by a columnist in a local Kentucky paper. However, the text was far from honorary. Instead, writer Joseph Gerth brutally took aim at the politician, calling him a "despicable human being," RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Mitch McConnell Torched in Local Newspaper

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Source: MEGA

The senator received criticism from those he was elected to serve.

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The "tribute" to McConnell was penned in the Louisville Courier Journal.

Gerth pointed out two main issues McConnell caused, which allegedly tarnished his legacy.

McConnell was accused of "hypocritical manipulation of the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation process." The Supreme Court was always meant to be an entity removed from legislators with a more objective point of view. However, under the current board, the powers at play began to weigh more conservative, and McConnell allegedly cheered it on.

Similarly, McConnell favored a far-right capture of the executive branch.

Gerth also called out McConnell's support for President Donald Trump. While McConnell spoke out against Trump, 80, following the January 6 march on the Capitol, he refused to indict him. In fact, he even supported his re-election campaign in 2024.

"Even when Trump said racist things about McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, McConnell continued to bend his knee," wrote Gerth.

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Writer Explains Choice to Publish Early

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He was accused of changing the course of American history.

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He decided to publish the obituary early to dodge the controversy that might follow if McConnell's condition were to worsen.

Gerth wrote, "With McConnell allegedly on the mend, I figured I'd go ahead and tell you what I think about McConnell now, when no one can complain, 'How dare you write that about a dead guy?'"

Recently, Senator Lindsay Graham died suddenly, leaving little room for open criticism from some. While many targeted the longtime Republican leader, others were conflicted on speaking ill of the dead.

As for the obituary's slanted perspective, Gerth noted staff at the paper write "warts and all" about those who depart.

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McConnell's Positive Impact Undermined

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McConnell provided a few benefits to Kentuckians.

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The writer confessed McConnell's career wasn't strictly evil. He highlighted several choices that affected the American people positively, especially his Kentuckians.

For example, Gerth cited McConnell's advocacy for freedom of speech, including defending the right to burn the American flag. Additionally, he helped secure funding that contributed to improving work projects in Louisville.

While Gerth continued with a series of compliments, he decided: "But none of that will matter."

According to Gerth, his positive actions, especially as a young politician, can't erase the impact McConnell's career will have on the future of the nation.

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Senator Is in Recovery

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A photo of Mitch McConnell
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His team insists he's currently recovering despite conspiracy theories.

McConnell is currently stable, according to reports.

In June, he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a fall in his Washington, D.C. home. His condition was unknown as he remained in medical care for weeks with minimal updates.

As a result, rumors spread rapidly with conspiracy theories that the former Senate Majority Leader might just be brain dead or even dead altogether. His team attempted to reign in the claims by posting a video of McConnell smiling and his fellow party members even vouched for him.

McConnell plans to continue his term in office after recovering. However, he is not running for re-election this November, bringing an end to his record-breaking run in Congress.

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