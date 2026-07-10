EXCLUSIVE: Mitch McConnell's Health Crisis Sparks Calls for Mandatory Medical Tests for Aging Members of Congress — Amid Speculation Hospitalized Senator Is 'Brain Dead'

Dr. Anahita Dua told Radar, "More broadly, this underscores why routine health evaluations are so important for our oldest elected officials."

There are currently 24 members of Congress over 80 years old. Plus, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, turned 80 on the same day McConnell was taken to the hospital.

While Dua, vascular surgeon and founder/chair of Healthcare for Action, conceded that everyone's cognitive abilities are different, the doctor added, "As physicians, we recognize that the risk of significant medical events increases with age."

It's not a partisan issue, either, Dua stressed: "Advanced age is a medical reality, not a political attack."

The doctor suggested voters should be given "objective, transparent information about whether their elected leaders remain physically and cognitively capable of performing these extraordinarily demanding jobs."