EXCLUSIVE: Mitch McConnell's Health Crisis Sparks Calls for Mandatory Medical Tests for Aging Members of Congress — Amid Speculation Hospitalized Senator Is 'Brain Dead'
July 10 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
Mitch McConnell's health episode sparked fear for many, including a medical doctor who called for more thorough care for older members of Congress.
The 84-year-old was taken to the hospital on June 14, and his team has been secretive on the circumstances. Medical experts not in the room with McConnell are hesitant to diagnose without all the facts, but one doctor claimed this incident is evidence that Congress's medical staff needs to be performing routine medical exams, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mitch McConnell Suffers From Health Crisis
Dr. Anahita Dua told Radar, "More broadly, this underscores why routine health evaluations are so important for our oldest elected officials."
There are currently 24 members of Congress over 80 years old. Plus, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, turned 80 on the same day McConnell was taken to the hospital.
While Dua, vascular surgeon and founder/chair of Healthcare for Action, conceded that everyone's cognitive abilities are different, the doctor added, "As physicians, we recognize that the risk of significant medical events increases with age."
It's not a partisan issue, either, Dua stressed: "Advanced age is a medical reality, not a political attack."
The doctor suggested voters should be given "objective, transparent information about whether their elected leaders remain physically and cognitively capable of performing these extraordinarily demanding jobs."
Medical Expert Expresses Concern for Congressional Wellness
As for McConnell's exact condition, the details remain murky. His team did not immediately specify the cause of his ambulance ride, but later, audio from first responders mentioned the senator may have suffered from "cardiac arrest."
"We simply don’t know enough about Senator McConnell’s individual condition to speculate about his prognosis, and it would be inappropriate to do so," Dua said.
However, if McConnell did suffer from cardiac arrest, Dua explained, the three (nearly four) week hospital stay isn't necessarily completely out of the ordinary for older patients even if it is a "prolonged stay."
Dua added, "Older patients recover more slowly, they’re more vulnerable to complications, and even a few weeks in the hospital can result in significant muscle loss, frailty and physical deconditioning."
McConnell's Hospital Visit Considered 'Prolonged Stay'
Further, cardiac arrest is more of a symptom than a diagnosis. Individuals who go to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest must be treated and then doctors must figure out what caused it in the first place.
Dua said, "Depending on the underlying diagnosis, recovery may involve coronary angiography or other procedures, implantation of a pacemaker or defibrillator, medication optimization, rehabilitation and careful monitoring. Particularly in an older patient, that evaluation and treatment process can reasonably take days to weeks."
Republicans Claim McConnell Is Faring Well
In their most recent update on McConnell's condition, his team said, "Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. He continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."
The public wasn't immediately convinced that McConnell was doing so well. Fellow Republicans, though, confirmed they spoke with the former Senate Majority Leader on the phone, including prolonged conversations.
Scott Jennings, a CNN commentator and longtime McConnell adviser, wrote online: "We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."
Nonetheless, public figures like reality star Lisa Rinna, political commentator Laura Loomer, and former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed their doubts and concerns about information being shared with the public.
Loomer even claimed the GOP was engaging in a cover-up.