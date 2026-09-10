Twenty-five years after history's most devastating attack on American soil, here is some of the most disturbing propaganda and speculation still tormenting the loved ones of the nearly 3,000 victims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The FBI is protecting the Saudi Arabian masterminds of the attack because of America's close ties to the oil-rich nation and strategic ally in the Middle East. The relationship between the Al Qaeda hijackers and the Saudi officials is "stunning," claimed a rep for one victim's family.