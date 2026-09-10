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EXCLUSIVE: Disturbing 9/11 Conspiracy Theories Persist 25 Years Later

Disturbing 9/11 conspiracy theories persist 25 years later, fueling questions about the terror attacks.
Source: MEGA

Disturbing 9/11 conspiracy theories persist 25 years later, fueling questions about the terror attacks.

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Sept. 10 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Twenty-five years after history's most devastating attack on American soil, here is some of the most disturbing propaganda and speculation still tormenting the loved ones of the nearly 3,000 victims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The FBI is protecting the Saudi Arabian masterminds of the attack because of America's close ties to the oil-rich nation and strategic ally in the Middle East. The relationship between the Al Qaeda hijackers and the Saudi officials is "stunning," claimed a rep for one victim's family.

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The FBI has faced claims it protected Saudi officials over alleged links to the Al Qaeda hijackers.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The FBI has faced claims it protected Saudi officials over alleged links to the Al Qaeda hijackers.

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The U.S. government allowed the attacks to occur as part of a global scheme to establish an authoritarian regime that monitors the activities of American citizens.

The ongoing assertion that two planes, even loaded with jet fuel, could not have credibly taken down both World Trade Center towers, with some theorizing the skyscrapers were intentionally destroyed through a planned and controlled explosion.

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Conspiracy theorists have claimed 7 World Trade Center was brought down by a controlled demolition.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Conspiracy theorists have claimed 7 World Trade Center was brought down by a controlled demolition.

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The collapse of the nearby 47-story 7 World Trade Center – housing offices of the Department of Defense and the CIA – was also a controlled demolition since it stood about 400 to 700 feet from both towers.

Plane debris from American Airlines Flight 77, which crashed into the Pentagon, is missing, leading conspiracy theorists to conclude that the Washington, D.C., headquarters of the Department of Defense was struck by a missile.

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