EXCLUSIVE: Ground Zero Cross Became Stirring Symbol of Strength After 9/11

Days later, Frank Silecchia tapped on the shoulder of a Franciscan priest who was blessing the remains on the ghastly site.

Digging through the wreckage of Ground Zero on Sept. 13, 2001, one grief-wracked worker came upon a sight that instantly stirred hope within him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Frank Silecchia discovered the 17-foot steel cross amid the wreckage of Ground Zero.

"Father, you want to see God's House?" he asked. "Look over there."

The priest gazed over the shattered landscape, asking, "What am I looking for," he said. The solemn worker answered, "Just keep looking, Father, and see what you see."

"Oh my God," Father Brian Jordan said. "I see it."

Rising above the wasteland was the unmistakable sight of a 17-foot cross hewn from steel girders and weighing at least two tons.

Moved by the image, the priest called the sight a revelation and proof "God had not abandoned Ground Zero."

Silecchia said he was afraid the cross would be junked. "You found it," Father Jordan said. "I'll save it."