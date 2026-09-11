Trump Appears to Fall Asleep Next to Wife Melania During 9/11 Memorial Ceremony — As Critics Label Prez a 'Disgrace'

Critics were quick to call out Trump on social media, as one person branded him "disgraceful" and asked, "Do we really have to wait until Trump is flapping his arms and pecking for grubs on the South Lawn before elected Republicans remove him from office as unfit to serve?"

Another quipped, "Dozy Don is back. It's like he never left," and a user raged, "What a disgusting human being. He sure has enough energy to go campaign and spew lies and hatred but never stays awake for important events." The politician was recently in Dallas, Texas, for the Republican National Committee's midterm convention, where he promised $5,000 to every American if the GOP keeps its control of Congress in November.

"Yet he wants everyone's devotion," a commentator noted in response to sleepy Trump. The 80-year-old caught snoozing has become a regular occurrence for Trump during his second term in the White House.

In July, during a roundtable at the U.S. Army War College with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Republican Sen. David McCormick, banker Jamie Dimon, and other business notables, Trump was seen shutting his eyes for a few seconds before opening his eyes again and looking at Hegseth.