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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Appears to Fall Asleep Next to Wife Melania During 9/11 Memorial Ceremony — As Critics Label Prez a 'Disgrace'

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Source: MEGA; AP

Donald Trump has apparently once again been busted snoozing.

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Sept. 11 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump appeared to struggle to stay awake during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon while names of the victims were read aloud, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The oldest president ever elected sat near his wife, Melania, and seemed to doze off during the service, remembering the attack on America 25 years ago.

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Critics Go Off on Sleepy Trump: 'What a Disgusting Human Being'

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Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: AP

Trump appeared to fall asleep during a 9/11 memorial ceremony.

Critics were quick to call out Trump on social media, as one person branded him "disgraceful" and asked, "Do we really have to wait until Trump is flapping his arms and pecking for grubs on the South Lawn before elected Republicans remove him from office as unfit to serve?"

Another quipped, "Dozy Don is back. It's like he never left," and a user raged, "What a disgusting human being. He sure has enough energy to go campaign and spew lies and hatred but never stays awake for important events." The politician was recently in Dallas, Texas, for the Republican National Committee's midterm convention, where he promised $5,000 to every American if the GOP keeps its control of Congress in November.

"Yet he wants everyone's devotion," a commentator noted in response to sleepy Trump. The 80-year-old caught snoozing has become a regular occurrence for Trump during his second term in the White House.

In July, during a roundtable at the U.S. Army War College with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Republican Sen. David McCormick, banker Jamie Dimon, and other business notables, Trump was seen shutting his eyes for a few seconds before opening his eyes again and looking at Hegseth.

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Trump Keeps Falling Asleep

Photo of Joe Biden, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA; AP

Trump, who branded Joe Biden 'Sleepy Joe,' was mocked after he was busted snoozing.

While appearing to have his eyes closed, Hegseth complimented his boss, crediting Trump with having "rebuilt" the military. Trump jolted as soon as Hegseth mentioned the word "president." However, critics once again were quick to call out the Commander-in-Chief.

"Trump falls asleep during a public event again. This is elder abuse. It must end. 25th Amendment now," a person on X said. The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.

Another commented, "Come on, everyone, invoke the 25th; Trump is incapable of doing his duties. He b------ about sleepy Joe... he falls asleep on the world and home stage," referring to former President Joe Biden.

Despite seeming out of it several times on the public stage, Trump previously claimed he scored a "perfect 30 out of 30" on a Cognitive test. "...This is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked!" he boasted on Truth Social at the time. "It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row."

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Trump Annoyed 9/11 Victim Is More 'Famous' Than Him

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 80-year-old has been accused of falling asleep in public numerous times.

On Tuesday, September 8, Trump attempted to pay tribute to one 9/11 victim, Welles Crowther, by posthumously awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Crowther, an equities trader and volunteer firefighter, sifted through the damaged South Tower while wearing a red bandana his father had given him as a child, and assisted people who could not escape on their own.

The 24-year-old, who is believed to have saved at least 18 lives before dying inside the building, became known as the "man in the red bandana."

"They were sure they were going to die. Then suddenly, a rescuer appeared. They call him 'the man in the red bandana,'" Trump explained, before making it about himself.

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Trump, 80, Suffers Onstage Meltdown Over Thinning Hair During Midterm Convention Speech: 'I'm Not Happy With It'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president's critics have urged for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

Trump said, "Have you heard that term? He's become more famous than me. I don’t like it. Very unhappy, but he's become much more famous than me."

While Trump moved on, critics did not, as one responded, "What a sick man. That day was not a 'competition' to become famous," as a third asked, "Can he talk about anything without making it about himself?"

"What an embarrassment to our country & the Republican party who don't seem to care that he represents them," one pointed out.

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