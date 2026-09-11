EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's 9/11 'Lies' Branded 'Sick' By Andrew Windsor's BBC Interviewer

Trump said two firefighters lifted him under the arms and ran with him because the US Steel Building, now One Liberty Plaza, appeared to be in danger of collapsing.

No public evidence has emerged corroborating the episode.

Maitlis, 56, has now added her voice to the flood of outraged online users condemning the account.

She argued on her The News Agents podcast Trump had inserted himself into a commemoration for the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks.

Maitlis hit out: "That would be funny if it wasn't actually so f------ sick."

She added: "This is at a memorial speech, and it was to honour those who died on September 11th.

"Of course Trump turns up and makes the whole thing about him, not just him, but a complete fabrication of where he actually was when the Twin Towers came down."