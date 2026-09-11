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Home > Royals News > Mehgan Markle

Meghan Markle 'Hiring Herself' to Narrate Princess Diana Documentary — as Duchess Reportedly Insists She's 'Best Person' for Job Because 'She's Suffered' Too

Photo of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is reportedly going to narrate the upcoming documentary she's working on with Prince Harry for the 30th anniversary of his mother's death.

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Sept. 11 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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Amid reports that one of Prince Harry's driving motivations for moving back to the U.K. was to make a film about his late mother, Princess Diana, ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death, a royal insider claims Meghan Markle is actually the force behind the project, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 45-year-old is reportedly taking a major role in shaping the film, with claims that she plans to narrate Diana's story and sees parallels between the late princess' struggles and her own.

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New Princess Diana Movie is 'Both Harry and Meghan's' New Project

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Photo of Meghan. Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Markle will reportedly be playing a major part in Prince Harry's upcoming Princess Diana documentary.

Daily Mail royal commentator Richard Kay first reported on September 4 that Harry has begun reaching out to Diana’s old friends in hopes of getting them involved in a new film about the late People's Princess, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997, but insider Rob Shuter claims his sources insist his wife is the one really driving the project.

"So, when the Daily Mail broke the story that Harry was working on a movie, a TV movie about his mother, I hit the phones right away," Shuter explained during an appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

"And immediately people said, 'It's Meghan.' And it's not Harry's movie; it's Harry and Meghan's movie. It is the two of them."

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Meghan Markle 'Fancies Herself as a TV Producer'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix

Markle served as an executive producer and host of her since-axed Netflix lifestyle series With 'Love, Meghan.'

"She fancies herself as a TV producer. She has been on television shows. Some have been hits. And so, she really does feel quite, quite, quite important within the world of television," Shuter claimed about Markle, whose biggest acting success came from her supporting role as Rachel Zane on the USA legal drama Suits.

“She thinks that she knows what makes a great documentary, what makes a great show,” he continued of the California native, who touted her critically panned and since-canceled Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, scoring a 2026 Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Series/Program.

Shuter then took a swipe at Markle's seemingly unshakable confidence in her Hollywood instincts, quipping, "We know that's not the case from her own stuff on Netflix."

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The Sussexes 'Are Hiring Meghan' to Handle Narration of Princess Diana Documentary

Photo of Prince Harry and Bob Iger
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry infamously tried to hustle voice over work for his wife to Disney CEO Bob Iger at the 2019 London 'The Lion King' premiere.

"So, I know she wants to do voiceovers. I know she wants to do narration. This is the project, and her husband and herself are hiring Meghan," the longtime former publicist said about Markle being the literal voice behind the new Diana documentary.

Harry turned Hollywood hustler for his wife at The Lion King’s 2019 London premiere, brazenly pitching Markle's voice-over talents to then-Disney CEO Bob Iger while the couple worked the star-studded receiving line.

"You seem surprised, but yeah, she's really interested,” the Duke told the stunned entertainment mogul as he attempted to drum up work for his then-royal wife.

Markle went on to land the narration gig for Disney's 2020 nature documentary Elephant, though some critics savaged her voice-over work, with one review accusing her of delivering "spectacular torrents of schmaltz."

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Meghan Markle 'Feels She's the Best Person to Tell' Princess Diana's Story

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Photo of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes have long drawn parallels between how Markle and Princess Diana were treated by the royal family and the press.

Shuter went on to claim Markle plans to put herself front and center, declaring, "They're not going to hire Judi Dench. They're not going to hire a great grand dame of the British acting world to do this. They're not going to hire Hugh Grant or some Brit with some status. They're going to hire Meghan."

Meanwhile, King Charles III made it clear that the duo are "private citizens" and should not be associated with the work of the royal family.

Shuter added, "Meghan's going to narrate the story, and she feels as if she's the best person to tell it because, like Diana, she's suffered. That's where they're going."

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