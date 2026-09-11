Meghan Markle 'Hiring Herself' to Narrate Princess Diana Documentary — as Duchess Reportedly Insists She's 'Best Person' for Job Because 'She's Suffered' Too

Daily Mail royal commentator Richard Kay first reported on September 4 that Harry has begun reaching out to Diana’s old friends in hopes of getting them involved in a new film about the late People's Princess, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997, but insider Rob Shuter claims his sources insist his wife is the one really driving the project.

"So, when the Daily Mail broke the story that Harry was working on a movie, a TV movie about his mother, I hit the phones right away," Shuter explained during an appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

"And immediately people said, 'It's Meghan.' And it's not Harry's movie; it's Harry and Meghan's movie. It is the two of them."