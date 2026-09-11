9/11 Widow Calls Out Obama, Biden and Bush Over 'Saudi Cover-Up' at 25th Anniversary Memorial: 'It's Been One Betrayal After Another'

Terry Strada, whose husband, Tom, died in the World Trade Center’s North Tower, called out Saudi Arabia and its long-disputed role in the terror attacks 25 years ago.

The widow of a 9/11 victim went rogue while reading names during the annual remembrance at Ground Zero, RadarOnline.com can report.

Terry Strada read some of the names of victims of that day.

"My husband, Tom Strada. You are missed more with each year that passes," the widow remarked. "But, how can it be 25 years and still we have no justice for the role that Saudi Arabia played in your murder?"

15 of the 19 al-Qaeda hijackers called the Saudi kingdom home, but Strada said the nation has yet to be held accountable for its part in the terror attack.

Strada, the national chair of 9/11 Families United for Justice, paid a quick tribute to Tom before launching into an accusatory rant singling out former presidents George W. Bush , Barack Obama and Joe Biden for "protecting Saudi Arabia instead of the families of those killed."

"Yes, we finally made it into a court and have proved that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia fomented a rancid culture of anti-American terrorism around the globe and then sent its agents to support the radical Islamist hijackers so they could attack you and all of our loved ones," she alleged.

Last year, a federal judge determined that enough evidence existed to infer Saudi Arabia employed two operatives to assist the hijackers, something Strada noted in her comments.

"They withheld evidence...they broke promises, both public and private, it's been on betrayal after another. President Trump can still change that. Tell the Saudis to stop lying," she continued. "Tell them that if they want to be friends with the USA they cannot continue to deny all of this, all of the pain, all of the destruction that we've been suffering through."

"But, for 25 years, administration after administration, including leaders in front of us here today, chose to protect the Saudis instead of standing with the 9/11 families," she claimed.

Her comments led to raucous applause from mourners at the memorial service. The moment nearly instantly went viral, with one person sharing the speech while remarking, "In 24 years of watching 9/11 memorials and the reading of the names of the dead, I have never heard applause. This morning the crowd did – because one brave widow looked at the leaders in front of her and refused to let the day pass in silence."

His post received reactions both for and against Strada's words.

"Good for this lady," one person praised. "President Bush and President Obama both covered up the involvement and complicity of Saudi Arabia."

"Such a brave, eloquent woman. The only one to call out the perpetrators!" a second person said, as a third added, "She spoke for every American Patriot."

However, Strada appeared to be an equal number of critics, with one person bashing, "She ruined the solemnity for those of us who are grieving. It was selfish and disrespectful."

Another agreed, "Very sad that this woman chose to turn this sacred day into a political speech."