EXCLUSIVE: Inside Patrick Swayze's Final Days and Tragic Last Words to His 'Devastated' Wife
Sept. 11 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
Patrick Swayze's final words were full of love for his long-term partner, according to an insider.
Nearly 17 years after the Dirty Dancing actor's tragic death, RadarOnline.com revisits his cancer battle and his relationship with his wife, Lisa Niemi.
Patrick Swayze Died at 57
Swayze confirmed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in early 2008.
Months before his death, he told Barbara Walters that he was "going through h---" and had only seen the "beginning" of his struggles.
After a difficult battle with the disease, he passed away on September 14, 2009. He was 57.
But according to an insider, his final thoughts weren't on himself, but on his wife, whom he had been married to for nearly 35 years.
He told her, "I’ll love you forever. We’ll be together again," an insider close to the Swayze family said at the time in comments shared with Radar.
Patrick Swayze's 'Worst Fear' for His Wife
The insider claimed he also encouraged Niemi to move on someday after his death.
"His worst fear was that Lisa would live the rest of her life sad and alone," added the insider.
Following the Ghost actor's passing, Niemi was "understandably devastated."
The pair met as teenagers at his mother Patsy's dance studio in Texas. They tied the knot in 1975.
"They had a deep love. She is so broken up. She was hoping for a miracle, and it never came," the insider explained of their final months together. "The last two years of his life were incredibly difficult."
'You Never Stop Loving Them'
Several years later, in a documentary about his life, I Am Patrick Swayze, Niemi opened up about her personal journey through grief.
"When you lose someone, you never stop loving them and it’s – I feel like I have a different relationship with him now," she shared of her complicated emotions following Swayze's death. "It’s just, he’s not physically present, you know what I mean?"
“You spend every day fighting for that person’s life," Niemi continued. "I know that he spent every day fighting for his own … He survived 22 months, which was miraculous with the diagnosis that he received."
'She Helped Me Break My Self-Destructive Tendencies'
Over the years, Swayze described him and his wife as a "team" and claimed they had an "unspoken language" with each other, per People.
In a separate interview with the outlet, he called her his "creative partner" as well as his wife.
"I'd be dead without her," he said in 1984. "She helped me break my self-destructive tendencies. I was an insecure little baby. I don't ever see us apart."
Walters, who spent time with Swayze and Niemi in late 2008 for his TV special, also called their marriage "extraordinary."
"The way he looked at her, the way he held on to her, the way she smiled," the broadcast journalist said at the time. "I can't really imagine one without the other."