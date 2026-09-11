EXCLUSIVE: Inside Patrick Swayze's Final Days and Tragic Last Words to His 'Devastated' Wife

Swayze confirmed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in early 2008.

Months before his death, he told Barbara Walters that he was "going through h---" and had only seen the "beginning" of his struggles.

After a difficult battle with the disease, he passed away on September 14, 2009. He was 57.

But according to an insider, his final thoughts weren't on himself, but on his wife, whom he had been married to for nearly 35 years.

He told her, "I’ll love you forever. We’ll be together again," an insider close to the Swayze family said at the time in comments shared with Radar.